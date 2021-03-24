Realme leaps to 108MP cameras with Realme 8 Pro; launches Realme 8 series, Smart Scale, and Smart Bulb

Realme products are known for their high value for money while the brand itself is popular for releasing a new product nearly every month. After launching the semi-premium Realme X7 series in February, the company is now launching the Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro globally for more price-conscious users. The Realme 8 Pro is the star of the show, being the first 108MP camera smartphone by the company. The two smartphones also come with dazzling new designs, fast charging, and the latest Realme UI version based on Android 11.

Realme 8 and 8 Pro Specifications

Specification Realme 8 Realme 8 Pro Build Polycarbonate back and frame Polycarbonate back and frame Dimensions & Weight 160.6 x 73.9 x 7.99 mm

177g 160.6 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm

176g Display 6.4-inch Super AMOLED

2400 x 1080p resolution

60Hz refresh rate

180Hz touch sampling rate

1000nits peak brightness 6.4-inch Super AMOLED

2400 x 1080p resolution

60Hz refresh rate

180Hz touch sampling rate

1000nits peak brightness SoC MediaTek Helio G95 2 x ARM Cortex-A76 @ 2.05GHz + 6x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 2GHz

ARM Mali-G76 3EEMC4 @ 900MHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 2 x Kryo 465 Performance Cores @2.3GHz + 6 x Kryo 460 Efficiency cores @1.8GHz

Adreno 618 GPU RAM & Storage 4GB, 6GB, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB UFS 2.1 storage 6GB, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB UFS 2.1 storage Battery & Charging 5000mAh battery

30W Dart Charge

30W fast charger included in the box 4500mAh battery

50W SuperDart Charge

65W fast charger included in the box Security In-display fingerprint scanner In-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 64MP, f/1.79, PDAF, 6P lens

64MP, f/1.79, PDAF, 6P lens Secondary: 8MP f/2.25, ultrawide, 109° FOV, 5P lens

8MP f/2.25, ultrawide, 109° FOV, 5P lens Tertiary: 2MP f/2.4, macro, 4cm shooting distance

2MP f/2.4, macro, 4cm shooting distance Quaternary: 2MP f/2.4, B&W sensor Video: Up to [email protected] or [email protected]

Realme’s UIS Max Video Stabilization Primary: 108MP Samsung GM2 sensor, f/1.88, PDAF, 6P lens

108MP Samsung GM2 sensor, f/1.88, PDAF, 6P lens Secondary: 8MP f/2.25, ultrawide, 109° FOV, 5P lens

8MP f/2.25, ultrawide, 109° FOV, 5P lens Tertiary: 2MP f/2.4, macro, 4cm shooting distance

2MP f/2.4, macro, 4cm shooting distance Quaternary: 2MP f/2.4, B&W sensor Video: Up to [email protected] or [email protected]

Realme’s UIS Max Video Stabilization Front Camera(s) 16MP Sony IMX471 hole-punch selfie camera, f/2.45 16MP Sony IMX471 hole-punch selfie camera, f/2.45 Port(s) USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack

2 SIM + 1 dedicated microSD card slot USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack

2 SIM + 1 dedicated microSD card slot Audio Hi-Res Audio Hi-Res Audio Connectivity 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.1 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.0 Software Realme UI 2.0 based on Andriod 11 Realme UI 2.0 based on Andriod 11 Colors Cyber Silver and Cyber Black Infinite Blue, Infinite Black, and Illuminating Yellow

Realme 8 Pro

The Realme 8 Pro is the crowd puller launched by the OPPO spin-off. It is the company’s first smartphone to feature a 108MP camera, featuring the Samsung ISOCELL GM2 sensor. The sensor is intended for mid-rangers and has previously been seen on Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G (China), Mi 10i, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (India). The 108MP sensor measures 1/1.52″ and has a pixel size of 0.7μm, i.e. 15% smaller as compared to ISOCELL HMX and HM1 sensors. Despite this shortcoming, the new sensor is supposed to capture more light, thanks to Samsung’s advanced ISOCELL Plus and Smart ISO technologies, as well as 9-in-1 pixel binning. Additional to this camera, the Realme 8 Pro features an 8MP ultrawide, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP monochrome sensor on the back in a square-shaped arrangement.

The Realme 8 Pro uses a polycarbonate back and frame with what Realme calls a silver crystal finish. It comes in three color options — Infinite Blue, Infinite Black, and Illuminating Yellow. On the front, there is a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a hole-punch cutout for a 16MP selfie camera. This display has a 60Hz refresh rate and features an optical in-display fingerprint scanner. It features an Asahi Dragontrail glass for protection against scratches.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G powers the Realme 8 Pro and the phone features up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The same processor was also seen previously on the Realme 7 Pro.

In terms of battery, the Realme 8 Pro reiterates the 4500mAh battery from its predecessor and comes with slower 50W SuperDart fast charging support instead of 65W fast charging on the latter. However, you do get a 65W charger in the box so that you can fast-charge other Realme — and most other OPPO, OnePlus, Vivo, and iQOO phones.

For audio output, the Realme 8 Pro also comes 3.5mm headphone jack and is certified for Hi-Res Audio standard.

The Realme 8 series is the first to get Realme’s custom Android skin based on Android 11. The Realme UI 2.0 is a fork of OPPO’s ColorOS 11, and comes with a host of new customization features.

Realme 8

The vanilla Realme 8 is identical to the Pro variant in most of the aspects. The different elements include a glossy back design, a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset instead of Snapdragon 720G, 64MP quad cameras, and 30W fast charging instead of 50W.

Despite a bigger 5000mAh battery, the Realme 8 is slimmer than the Pro and weighs nearly the same. The smartphone is available in Cyber Silver and Cyber Black color variants.

Realme Smart Scale and Smart Bulb

Apart from the two smartphones, Realme has also launched two IoT devices — a smart scale and a Wi-Fi-enabled smart bulb — in India. Both of these devices appear to be brazen replicas of similar smart products from Xiaomi.

The Realme Smart Scale is available in white and blue color variants. It supports basic measurement functions such as body composition and BMI other than measuring weight.

The Realme smart bulb is a smart RGB bulb that supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It comes in two variants — 9W and 12W — and it features a 2 year warranty. Both of these devices can be controlled using the Realme Link app.

Pricing & Availability

The Realme 8 and 8 Pro will be available in India starting March 25th via Realme’s website and Flipkart. The Realme 8 Pro will be available for purchase in Europe starting March 31st.

The prices of the different variant are:

Models Global India Realme 8 Pro 6GB + 128GB €279 ₹17,999 Realme 8 Pro 8GB + 128GB €299 ₹19,999 Realme 8 4GB + 128GB – ₹14,999 Realme 8 6GB + 128GB – ₹15,999 Realme 8 8GB + 128GB – ₹16,999

The Realme Smart Scale is priced at ₹1,999 while the smart bulb will be available for ₹799 and ₹999 for the 9W and 12W variants, respectively. Both the devices will go on sale starting March 30th via Realme’s website, Amazon, and Flipkart.