Realme 8 series confirmed to launch on March 24

Realme is gearing up to launch its mid-range Realme 8 series. The new lineup will consist of two smartphones: the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro, succeeding the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro from last year. Realme has been teasing the design and camera prowess of the new phones on social media for the past few weeks. Now, the company has officially confirmed a launch date.

In a tweet earlier, Realme has shared it will hold a launch event on March 24, where it will take the wrap off its latest mid-range offerings. The launch event will kick off at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time.

8 doesn’t get clearer than this! Launching #realme8series at 7:30 PM IST, 24th March on our official channels. #108MPCaptureInfinity Know more: https://t.co/lXxSWHGgGx pic.twitter.com/FM94hPtFLn — realme (@realmeIndia) March 15, 2021

The company has also opened up pre-orders for both phones. Interested buyers will be able to pre-book either the Realme 8 or Realme 8 Pro from Realme.com and Flipkart starting today by paying ₹1080, followed by the full payment on March 25. Those who pre-book the device will get a free coupon worth ₹500 which can be redeemed on the purchase of Realme accessories. The user can claim the full refund of the pre-booking amount should they decide not to go ahead with the purchase after the prices are officially revealed.

From Realme’s Camera Innovation Event earlier this month, we know the Realme 8 Pro will pack a 108MP ISOCELL HM2 primary camera. Meanwhile, the Realme 8 will feature a 64MP primary camera. Both phones will offer a wide range of photography features, including a Starry Mode that will allow users to capture time-lapses of the night sky, a tilt-shift photography mode that’s also capable of shooting time-lapse videos, and some new portrait filters such as Neon Portrait, Dynamic Bokeh Portrait, and AI Color Portrait.

Not much is known about the Realme 8 Pro’s other hardware. However, a photo shared by Realme CEO Madhav Sheth on March 3 confirmed some key specs of the Realme 8, including a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, a 64MP primary camera, MediaTek Helio G95, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 30W fast charging support.

To Infinity & beyond with Trendsetting Tech…Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/GKiR9YNoQg — Madhav108MP (@MadhavSheth1) March 3, 2021

After Xiaomi shook up the budget segment this month with the Redmi Note 10 series, Realme is hoping its upcoming Realme 8 series will destabilize the competition once again. Whether the company succeeds in that mission remains to be seen. With the launch event taking place just next week, we’ll not have to wait too long to find out what Realme has in store for us.