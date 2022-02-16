Realme 9 Pro series launched with a 120Hz display and up to 60W fast charging support

Realme has officially unveiled the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+, the latest entrants in its number series. Like the last year’s Realme 8 series, the new phones offer an enticing hardware package at an attractive price tag. The Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro Plus will go head to head against the recently announced Redmi Note 11 series and Vivo T1.

Realme 9 Pro series: Specifications

Specification Realme 9 Pro Realme 9 Pro Plus Dimensions & Weight 164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5mm

195g 160.2 x 73.3 x 7.99mm

182g Display 6.95-inch

FHD+ (1080 x 2400)

120Hz refresh rate

240Hz touch sampling rate 6.4-inch AMOLED

FHD+ (1080 x 2400)

90Hz refresh rate

360Hz touch sampling rate

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G: Octa-core (up to 2.2GHz) 6nm

Adreno 619 GPU Mediatek Dimensity 920 Octa-core (up to 2.5GHz

Adreno Mali-G68 GPU

6nm process RAM & Storage 6GB/8GB RAM

128GB UFS 2.2 storage 8GB RAM

256GB UFS 2..2 storage Battery & Charging 5,000mAh battery

33W fast charging 4,500mAh battery

60W fast charging Security In-display fingerprint scanner In-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary : 64MP f/1.7 main camera

: 64MP f/1.7 main camera Secondary : 8MP f/2.2, ultra-wide

: 8MP f/2.2, ultra-wide Tertiary: 2MP macro Primary : 50MP Sony IMX766, OIS

: 50MP Sony IMX766, OIS Secondary : 8MP f/2.2, ultra-wide

: 8MP f/2.2, ultra-wide Tertiary: 2MP macro Front Camera(s) 16MP f/2.2 16MP f/2.2 Other features Single bottom-firing speaker Dual speakers

Dolby Atmos support

Hi-Res Audio support

X-axis linear motor

Heart rate monitoring (via fingerprint scanner)

Vapor Chamber Cooling System Connectivity 5G NR

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type C

3.5mm audio jack 5G NR

Dual 5G SIM support

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

USB Type C

3.5mm audio jack Software Android 11 with Realme UI 3.2 Android 11 with Realme UI 3.0

Realme 9 Pro

The Reame 9 Pro is a direct successor to the last year’s Realme 8 Pro and brings a range of upgrades across the board, including a higher refresh rate display, 5G support, a bigger battery, and more. It packs a 6.95-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB flash storage. While the Snapdragon 695 may feel like a downgrade over the Snapdragon 720G on paper, it’s actually a better chipset overall, offering a slightly faster CPU and GPU performance and improved efficiency.

The triple camera system of the Realme 9 Pro is headlined by a 64MP primary shooter, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro shooter. A 5,000mAh battery keeps the show running, a step up from the 4,500mAh battery. However, the charging speed has been reduced to 33W from 50W on the Realme 8 Pro.

Realme 9 Pro Plus

The Realme 9 Pro Plus offers a slightly better hardware package. It features a smaller 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Realme 9 Pro+ opts for the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, unlike the Pro model, which has a Snapdragon SoC. On the back, it has a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. The Realme 9 Pro+ has a smaller 4,500mAh battery but supports a faster 60W charging speed.

The Realme 9 Pro Plus offers heart rate monitoring through the in-display fingerprint scanner and has a vapor cooling chamber to keep thermals in check.

The Realme 9 Pro series runs Realme 2.0 based on Android 11 out of the box. Realme promises two years of OS updates, which means the phones should get the upcoming Android 13 update.

Pricing & Availability

The Realme 9 Pro starts at ₹17,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and goes up to ₹20,999 for the top variant. Meanwhile, the Realme 9 Pro Plus comes in three variants and will be available at the following prices:

6GB+128GB — ₹24,999

8GB + 128GB — ₹26,999

8GB + 256GB — ₹28,999

The Realme 9 Pro will go on sale from February 23, while the Realme 9 Pro Plus will hit the shelves on February 21. Both phones will be available from Flipkart, realme.com, and select offline retailers.