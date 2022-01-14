Realme 9 Pro leaks reveal a Snapdragon 695 SoC and triple camera setup

Realme entered the smartphone market with the Realme 1 back in 2018 and ever since, its number series has been quite popular. The Realme 7 Pro brought an AMOLED display and super-fast charging under the ₹20,000 segment and the Realme 8 Pro last year gave users a 108MP camera. While Realme prepares to launch the next iteration of devices, we already have some leaked renders and specifications of the Realme 9 Pro.

Just like every modern-day phone, we now have a complete overview of the Realme 9 Pro prior to launch courtesy of OnLeaks (via Smartprix). Going by the renders, the mid-range smartphone is expected to get a visual overhaul in terms of the camera module. The front and the back look similar to older Realme phones. A glossy back that’s either made of polycarbonate or glass can be seen while the display is expected to have a hole-punch cutout. The Realme 9 Pro might be available in three different color options — Midnight Black, Aurora Green, and Sunrise Blue.

Apart from the renders, some leaked specifications of the Realme 9 Pro have also surfaced. A 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate an in-display fingerprint scanner is what we’re expecting. Generally, phones from competing brands have side-mounted fingerprint scanners at this price range so it’s good to see Realme go the extra mile and integrate it within the display. As for what’s under the hood, the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset is expected to handle CPU duties along with 6/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The 108MP camera from last year seems to be gone now and will most likely be replaced by a 64MP shooter accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro lens. Selfies would be handled by a 16MP camera on the front. To round it all up, we’re expecting a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging.

We don’t really have an expected release date at this point but the Realme 9 Pro should launch sometime soon in India, and probably in Europe too. Are you looking forward to the Realme 9 series of smartphones? Let us know in the comments below!