Realme claims that the Realme 9 Pro Plus can capture flagship level photos at par with the Pixel 6, Galaxy S21 Ultra, and Xiaomi 12

Realme’s upcoming mid-range smartphones — Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro Plus are right around the corner. To build the hype around the upcoming series of phones, Realme is conducting a Camera Lab event that gives us an early look at the camera system on the Realme 9 Pro Plus. For those wondering, this is where Realme is comparing photos shot on the Realme 9 Pro Plus with those shot on flagship phones like the Google Pixel 6, Xiaomi 12, and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. The main motive is to establish that the Realme 9 Pro Plus can click flagship-level photos that are at par with some of the best camera phones, even though it comes at a fraction of the price.

When you head over to the Camera Lab page, you will see four phones — the Google Pixel 6, Xiaomi 12, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, and Realme 9 Pro Plus with the camera UI displayed on top of each device. This is to compare how the same image looks on each of the four phones. Taking a close look at the four images will reveal that the Realme 9 Pro Plus captures photos that are similar to the other flagship phones. The colors are slightly boosted and saturated on the Realme 9 Pro Plus compared to the other devices.

You can also cycle between multiple scenarios and compare the images side-by-side. In almost all scenarios, it appears that the Realme 9 Pro Plus is matching the flagship devices. In some situations like the City landscape, it even seems to do better than the flagships in areas like dynamic range. Realme says it has been able to achieve this with the Sony IMX766 camera sensor on the Realme 9 Pro Plus that comes equipped with OIS. The phone will also ship with Realme’s ProLight imaging technology that can take clear shots in low-light conditions.

Of course, we have to take Realme’s word at this point since there’s no way to actually verify the claims until the phone is officially launched. Even if the camera on the Realme 9 Pro Plus doesn’t really beat flagship phones, it would still be a step in the right direction if it can at least come close to them. Cameras on mid-range phones have improved considerably in the last few years and the Realme 9 Pro Plus aims to take things up a notch. Stay tuned to our future coverage of the Realme 9 Pro Plus, as we’ll make sure to test these claims when we get our hands on the phone.