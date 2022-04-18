Realme shares Realme UI 3.0 early access roadmap for the Realme 9 5G and Realme 9i

In October last year, Realme shared the Realme UI 3.0 early access release timeline for a bunch of its devices. Since then, Realme has released early access and open beta builds of the latest version of its custom Android skin based on Android 12 to a bunch of phones, including the Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme GT, Realme GT Neo 2, Realme GT Master Edition, and more. Realme has now updated its Q2 2022 rollout schedule to include two more phones — the Realme 9 5G and Realme 9i.

According to a recent post on the Realme community forums, the Realme 9 5G and Realme 9i will now also receive early access builds of Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 in Q2 2022. Initially, the early access roadmap for Q2 2022 included the Realme X7 5G, Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme 8 5G, Realme 8s 5G, Narzo 30 Pro 5G, and Narzo 30 5G. But the updated rollout schedule states that the company will also release early access builds for the Realme 9i and Realme 9 5G in May and June, respectively.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The updated roadmap also confirms that the Realme 8 5G, Realme 8s 5G, and Narzo 30 5G will receive early access builds of Realme UI 3.0 this month. However, the Realme X7 5G will receive an early access build next month, while the Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, and Narzo 30 Pro 5G will get their early access builds in June.

Note that the release schedule mentioned above applies to the Indian market only. Realme has not shared a similar early access roadmap for international markets. We’ll update this post with more details as soon as they become available.

For the unaware, Realme UI 3.0 is the latest version of Realme’s custom Android skin. It’s based on Android 12, and it brings a bunch of new features, including a visual refresh with new 3D icons and a spacious UI layout, AOD personalization support, Floating Window 2.0 support, and more. Check out our hands-on preview of Realme UI 3.0 to learn more about the software release.

Source: Realme