Realme 9 Speed Edition packs a 144Hz display, Snapdragon 778G SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery

Realme today expanded its number series in India with the launch of the Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 Speed Edition. The latest models join the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro Plus that launched in the country last month.

Realme 9 series: Specifications

Specification Realme 9 Speed Edition Realme 9 5G Dimensions & Weight NA 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.5mm

188g Display 6.6-inch LCD

FHD+ (2412 x 1080p)

144Hz refresh rate

600 nits brightness

96% NTSC wide color gamut 6.5-inch LCD IPS (FHD+)

90Hz refresh rate

500nits peak brightness SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.4GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 642L

6nm process MediaTek Dimensity 810: Octa-core (up to 2.4GHz)

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6nm RAM & Storage 6GB/8GB RAM

128GB storage 4GB/6GB RAM

64GB/128GB storage Battery & Charging 5,000mAh battery

30W fast charging 5,000mAh battery

18W Security In-display fingerprint scanner Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 48MP f/1.8

Secondary: 2MP depth

Tertiary: 2MP depth Primary: 48MP f/1.8

Secondary: NA

Tertiary: NA Front Camera(s) 16MP f/2.2 NA Connectivity 5G NR

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.x

USB Type C

3.5mm audio jack 5G NR

Wi-Fi dual-band

Bluetooth 5.x

USB Type C

3.5mm audio jack Software Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0

Realme 9 Speed Edition

The Realme 9 Speed Edition is a new entry in Realme’s number series. It’s much more powerful (and exciting) than the vanilla Realme 9 5G and offers some rather impressive hardware at a competitive price. It features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 600 nits brightness, and 96% NTSC wide color gamut coverage. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone packs a triple camera setup on the back, headlined by a 48MP primary shooter.

Other notable highlights of the Realme 9 Speed Edition include a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 6 support, a 3.5mm audio jack, and 5G support. The phone runs Android 11 out of the box with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

Realme 9 5G

The Realme 9 5G is a direct successor to last year’s Dimensity 700-powered Realme 8 5G. Overall, the Realme 9 5G isn’t a huge upgrade over its predecessor and retains most of the hardware of the last model, except for the chipset. It flaunts a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD LTPS panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. The triple camera setup, which features a 48MP primary camera and two 2MP macro and depth shooters, is unchanged from the last model. The Realme 9 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. On the software front, it runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

Realme TechLife Watch S100 and TechLife Buds N100

Realme has launched a new affordable smartwatch called TechLife Watch S100. The watch offers a 1.69-inch color display with 530 nits peak brightness, SpO2 and heart rate monitoring, IP68 water and dust protection, and up to 12 days of battery life. The company also unveiled the TechLife Buds N100. The Bluetooth earphones pack 9.2mm dynamic bass boost drivers and offer up to 17 hours of battery life.

Pricing & Availability

The Realme 9 Speed Edition and Realme 9 will go on sale on March 14. Both phones will be available via Flipkart, realme.com, and select offline retailers. Meanwhile, the Realme TechLife Watch S100 and TechLife Buds N100 neckband will go on sale on March 14 and March 15, respectively.

New products will be available at the following prices: