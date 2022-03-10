Realme 9 Speed Edition packs a 144Hz display, Snapdragon 778G SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery
Realme today expanded its number series in India with the launch of the Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 Speed Edition. The latest models join the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro Plus that launched in the country last month.
Realme 9 series: Specifications
|Specification
|Realme 9 Speed Edition
|Realme 9 5G
|Dimensions & Weight
|
|
|Display
|
|
|SoC
|
|
|RAM & Storage
|
|
|Battery & Charging
|
|
|Security
|In-display fingerprint scanner
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Rear Camera(s)
|
|
|Front Camera(s)
|
|
|Connectivity
|
|
|Software
|
|
Realme 9 Speed Edition
The Realme 9 Speed Edition is a new entry in Realme’s number series. It’s much more powerful (and exciting) than the vanilla Realme 9 5G and offers some rather impressive hardware at a competitive price. It features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 600 nits brightness, and 96% NTSC wide color gamut coverage. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone packs a triple camera setup on the back, headlined by a 48MP primary shooter.
Other notable highlights of the Realme 9 Speed Edition include a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 6 support, a 3.5mm audio jack, and 5G support. The phone runs Android 11 out of the box with Realme UI 2.0 on top.
Realme 9 5G
The Realme 9 5G is a direct successor to last year’s Dimensity 700-powered Realme 8 5G. Overall, the Realme 9 5G isn’t a huge upgrade over its predecessor and retains most of the hardware of the last model, except for the chipset. It flaunts a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD LTPS panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. The triple camera setup, which features a 48MP primary camera and two 2MP macro and depth shooters, is unchanged from the last model. The Realme 9 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. On the software front, it runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.
Realme TechLife Watch S100 and TechLife Buds N100
Realme has launched a new affordable smartwatch called TechLife Watch S100. The watch offers a 1.69-inch color display with 530 nits peak brightness, SpO2 and heart rate monitoring, IP68 water and dust protection, and up to 12 days of battery life. The company also unveiled the TechLife Buds N100. The Bluetooth earphones pack 9.2mm dynamic bass boost drivers and offer up to 17 hours of battery life.
Pricing & Availability
The Realme 9 Speed Edition and Realme 9 will go on sale on March 14. Both phones will be available via Flipkart, realme.com, and select offline retailers. Meanwhile, the Realme TechLife Watch S100 and TechLife Buds N100 neckband will go on sale on March 14 and March 15, respectively.
New products will be available at the following prices:
- Realme 9 Speed Edition
- 6GB + 128GB: ₹19,999
- 8GB + 128GB: ₹22,999
- Realme 9 5G
- 4GB + 64GB: ₹14,999 (introductory price)
- 6GB + 128GB: ₹17,499
- Realme TechLife Watch S100: ₹1999 (introductory price)
- Realme TechLife Buds N100: ₹1299