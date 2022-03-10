Realme 9 Speed Edition packs a 144Hz display, Snapdragon 778G SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery
Realme today expanded its number series in India with the launch of the Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 Speed Edition. The latest models join the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro Plus that launched in the country last month.

Realme 9 series: Specifications

Specification Realme 9 Speed Edition Realme 9 5G
Dimensions & Weight
  • NA
  • 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.5mm
  • 188g
Display
  • 6.6-inch LCD
  • FHD+ (2412 x 1080p)
  • 144Hz refresh rate
  • 600 nits brightness
  • 96% NTSC wide color gamut
  • 6.5-inch LCD IPS (FHD+)
  • 90Hz refresh rate
  • 500nits peak brightness
SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
    • 4x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.4GHz
    • 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz
  • Adreno 642L
  • 6nm process
  • MediaTek Dimensity 810:
    • Octa-core (up to 2.4GHz)
  • ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
  • 6nm
RAM & Storage
  • 6GB/8GB RAM
  • 128GB storage
  • 4GB/6GB RAM
  • 64GB/128GB storage
Battery & Charging
  • 5,000mAh battery
  • 30W fast charging
  • 5,000mAh battery
  • 18W
Security In-display fingerprint scanner Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Rear Camera(s)
  • Primary: 48MP f/1.8
  • Secondary: 2MP depth
  • Tertiary: 2MP depth
  • Primary: 48MP f/1.8
  • Secondary: NA
  • Tertiary: NA
Front Camera(s)
  • 16MP f/2.2
  • NA
Connectivity
  • 5G NR
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • Bluetooth 5.x
  • USB Type C
  • 3.5mm audio jack
  • 5G NR
  • Wi-Fi dual-band
  • Bluetooth 5.x
  • USB Type C
  • 3.5mm audio jack
Software
  • Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0
  • Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0
Realme 9 Speed Edition

Realme 9 Speed Edition in blue color

The Realme 9 Speed Edition is a new entry in Realme’s number series. It’s much more powerful (and exciting) than the vanilla Realme 9 5G and offers some rather impressive hardware at a competitive price. It features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 600 nits brightness, and 96% NTSC wide color gamut coverage. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone packs a triple camera setup on the back, headlined by a 48MP primary shooter.

An infographic showing features of the Realme 9 5G Speed Edition

 

Other notable highlights of the Realme 9 Speed Edition include a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 6 support, a 3.5mm audio jack, and 5G support. The phone runs Android 11 out of the box with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

Realme 9 5G

Realme 9 5G in white color

The Realme 9 5G is a direct successor to last year’s Dimensity 700-powered Realme 8 5G. Overall, the Realme 9 5G isn’t a huge upgrade over its predecessor and retains most of the hardware of the last model, except for the chipset. It flaunts a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD LTPS panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. The triple camera setup, which features a 48MP primary camera and two 2MP macro and depth shooters, is unchanged from the last model. The Realme 9 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. On the software front, it runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

Realme TechLife Watch S100 and TechLife Buds N100

 

Realme has launched a new affordable smartwatch called TechLife Watch S100. The watch offers a 1.69-inch color display with 530 nits peak brightness, SpO2 and heart rate monitoring, IP68 water and dust protection, and up to 12 days of battery life. The company also unveiled the TechLife Buds N100. The Bluetooth earphones pack 9.2mm dynamic bass boost drivers and offer up to 17 hours of battery life.

Pricing & Availability

The Realme 9 Speed Edition and Realme 9 will go on sale on March 14. Both phones will be available via Flipkart, realme.com, and select offline retailers. Meanwhile, the Realme TechLife Watch S100 and TechLife Buds N100 neckband will go on sale on March 14 and March 15, respectively.

New products will be available at the following prices:

  • Realme 9 Speed Edition
    • 6GB + 128GB: ₹19,999
    • 8GB + 128GB: ₹22,999
  • Realme 9 5G
    • 4GB + 64GB: ₹14,999 (introductory price)
    • 6GB + 128GB: ₹17,499
  • Realme TechLife Watch S100: ₹1999 (introductory price)
  • Realme TechLife Buds N100: ₹1299
