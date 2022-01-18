The new Realme 9i is a budget-friendly device with a 90Hz display and the Snapdragon 680

After debuting the Realme 9 series with the launch of the affordable Realme 9i in Vietnam earlier this month, Realme has now brought the device to the Indian market. The budget-friendly device packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 chip, a 6.6-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, and a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary camera. Here’s everything you need to know about the all-new Realme 9i.

Realme 9i: Specifications

Specification Realme 9i Display 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS

90Hz refresh rate

180Hz touch sampling rate

Adaptive refresh rate support (30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz) SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 RAM & Storage 4GB+64GB

6GB+128GB Battery & Charging 5,000mAh

33W wired fast charging support

33W charger included Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) 50MP f/1.8 main camera

2MP B&W portrait camera

2MP macro camera Front Camera(s) 16MP Port(s) USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Stereo speakers Connectivity 4G LTE

Dual-band Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.0 Software Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 Colors Prism Black

Prism Blue

As mentioned earlier, the Realme 9i packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 octa-core SoC. It’s paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The device features a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS display that refreshes at 90Hz and offers a 180Hz touch sampling rate. In addition, the display offers adaptive refresh rate support, and it can switch between 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, and 90Hz based on the content on the screen.

In the camera department, the Realme 9i offers a 50MP f/1.8 main camera, a 2MP B&W portrait camera, and a 2MP macro camera. Over on the front, it has a single 16MP selfie shooter housed within a hole-punch cutout in the top left corner of the display.

Rounding off the internal hardware is a 5,000mAh battery that supports Realme’s 33W Dart charging. Realme claims that you can charge the device from 0-100% in just 70 minutes using the included 33W power brick. Other noteworthy features include a microSD card slot (up to 1TB) and stereo speakers.

According to the Realme 9i product page on the company’s official website, the device runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Pricing & Availability

The Realme 9i will go on sale via Realme’s website, Flipkart, and other mainline channels starting January 25. The device will be available in two RAM/storage configurations and two colors — Prism Blue and Prism Black. It’s priced as follows:

4GB+64GB: ₹13,999 (~$188)

6GB+128GB: ₹15,999 (~$215)

If you’re in the market for a new phone and the Realme 9i catches your fancy, you can also get it from Flipkart and Realme’s website during the early sale on January 22.