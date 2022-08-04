Realme announces Android 13 early access program for the Realme GT 2 Pro

Earlier today, Oppo and OnePlus kicked off ColorOS 13 public beta enrollment for the Find X5 series, Find N, and the OnePlus 10 Pro. Realme, which also falls under the BBK Electronics umbrella, is now following suit with a similar Android 13 early access program for the Realme GT 2 Pro.

In a recent post on its community forums, Realme announced the Android 13 early access program for its flagship Realme GT 2 Pro. The early access program gives users the opportunity to try out Realme’s Android 13 update ahead of the stable rollout.

If you’d like to try out the update, you can enroll in the program by selecting the Trial versions option in the Software Update section within device settings and submitting the required details. Once Realme approves your application, you should receive the Android 13 early access build via an OTA update.

Note that Realme’s Android 13 early access program has a limited number of seats, so you might not receive the update on your device. At the moment, Realme has not provided a definite timeline for the rollout. But we expect the update to start rolling out to shortlisted users in the coming days.

We do not recommend enrolling in Realme’s Android 13 early access program if you’re using your Realme GT 2 Pro as your daily driver. That’s because the build has some known issues that might adversely affect day-to-day use. If you wish to proceed regardless, you should update your phone to the Realme UI version specified in the announcement post and take a full backup of your data before proceeding with the installation. Realme has also provided a rollback package to help users downgrade to the Android 12 release in case they face any issues.

Will you enroll in Realme’s Android 13 early access program for the Realme GT 2 Pro? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Realme (1,2)