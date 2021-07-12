Realme Book renders show off MacBook-like design and 14-inch display

Realme is one of many smartphone brands under BBK Electronics, and it launched its first phone in 2018. The company has seen rapid growth since then, primarily in Europe and India, and has also released several products outside the smartphone space (like the Realme Smart TV). Realme is now working on its first laptop, which has now leaked.

The 3D renders from leaked schematics were created by reputable leaker OnLeaks (via GizNet), showing off a 14-inch laptop with a silver finish. The device measures 307 mm long, 229 mm in width, and 16 mm in depth — nearly identical in size to the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Realme’s laptop also looks a bit like the MacBook, with black chicklet keys, a large touchpad, and a (nearly) edge-to-edge display.

Few specifications are known for the Realme Book right now, except that it will be available with Intel Core i3 and i5 processors, and the power button on the keyboard doubles as a fingerprint scanner. Realme is expected to ship the laptop with Windows 10 and Microsoft Office, and it should be eligible for an upgrade to Windows 11 once that update is ready.

The Realme Book has two USB Type-C ports on the left side (the USB version is unknown), with an additional USB Type-A port on the right side. A headphone jack is also present — take that, Galaxy S21 Ultra. There’s no dedicated power connector, so one (or both) of the USB Type-C ports will presumably be used for charging the laptop.

The laptop is reportedly expected to launch in India by the end of August, with the entry-level model starting at under Rs 40,000. It’s not clear if Realme plans to release the laptop in other regions.