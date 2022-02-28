Realme unveils the new Realme Book Prime and Realme Buds Air 3 at MWC 2022

Alongside the highly-anticipated Realme GT 2 series, Realme has unveiled the Realme Book Prime and the Reame Buds Air 3 at the ongoing MWC 2022 trade show. We’ve already taken a look at the new flagship smartphones from the company in a separate post, and in this post, we’ll share details about the new Windows laptop and TWS earbuds.

Realme Book Prime

The new Realme Book Prime is a budget-friendly Windows laptop featuring Intel’s 11th Gen Core i5-11320H processor and a 2K Full Vision display. The laptop has a sleek aluminum chassis measuring just 14.9mm, a Dual-fan VC liquid cooling system to keep temps in check under load, up to 16GB RAM, and 512GB of onboard storage.

Realme hasn’t shared the complete hardware specifications for the laptop at the moment, but the company has revealed that it features a backlit keyboard, a large trackpad, Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 4 support, and Stereo Surround sound tuned by DTS. The company has also revealed that the Realme Book Prime offers up to 12 hours of battery backup on a single charge, and it runs Windows 11 out of the box.

Realme Buds Air 3

The latest addition to Realme’s Buds Air series brings flagship features at an affordable price. The Buds Air 3 offers active noise cancellation support, 10mm dynamic Bass Boost drivers, dual noise-canceling microphones, 546mAh battery capacity, and IPX5 splash resistance.

The Realme Buds Air 3 feature the same design as its predecessor, a claimed 30 hours of total playback on a single charge (case included), and an 88ms super-low latency mode for gaming. In addition, the Realme Buds 3 features a transparency mode to help you be aware of your surroundings while listening to music, dual device connection support, and anti-wind technology for clear audio during calls.

Pricing & Availability

The Realme Book Prime will be available in Europe at a starting price of €999, while the Realme Buds Air 3 will be available for €59.99. At the moment, Realme has not shared the availability details for the two devices. We’ll update this post as soon as we have the availability info.