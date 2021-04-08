Realme refreshes its entry-level lineup in India with Realme C25, C21, and C20

Realme is expanding its entry-level C series in India with three new phones. The company just launched the Realme C25, Realme C21, and Realme C20. All three phones have already launched in markets like Indonesia and Malaysia, but it’s only now they’re hitting the Indian shores.

Realme C25

The Realme C25 is a successor to the Realme C15 launched last year and offers improved hardware and a slightly tweaked design. The Realme C25 packs a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with 1600 x 720 resolution and a waterdrop notch. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 octa-core SoC, a step up from the Helio G35 on the previous model, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. On the camera side, Realme has made some rather strange decisions. The 8MP ultra-wide shooter is gone, and while the global model comes with a new 48MP sensor, the Indian variant uses the same 13MP primary shooter like its predecessor. The 6,000mAh battery is also unchanged, but you do get a USB Type C port instead of microUSB. On the software side, the phone comes running Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

The Realme C25 comes in two models: the base 4GB + 64GB variant, which is priced at ₹10,000, and the 4GB + 128GB variant, which is priced at ₹10,999. The phone will go on sale on April 16 from Realme.com, Flipkart, and retail stores.

Realme C21

The Realme C21 succeeds the Realme C11 and slots between the C25 and C20. The phone packs a 6.5-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 3GB/4GB RAM, a triple camera setup featuring a 13MP primary shooter, a 5,000mAh battery (a step down from 6,000mAh), a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It runs Android 10 out of the box.

The Realme C21 will go on sale on April 14 with a price starting at ₹7,999 for the base model. Meanwhile, the top 4GB + 64GB model will be available at ₹8,999.

Realme C20

The Realme C20 is the cheapest of the trio. The phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, a single 8MP camera, a 5MP front shooter, a 5,000mAh battery, and runs Android 10 out of the box.

The Realme C20 will go on sale in India starting April 12 at ₹6,999. It will be available from Realme.com, Flipkart, and offline retail stores.