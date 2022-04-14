Realme C35 and Realme C31 launched in the UK, packing average specs at affordable prices

Following their Indian debut last month, the Realme C35 and Realme C31 have made their way to the UK. The latest entry-level smartphones from Realme offer good-looking design and competitive hardware at affordable prices, including a 50MP primary shooter and a large 5,000mAh battery.

Realme C35 and Realme C31: Specifications

Specification Realme C35 Realme C31 Dimensions & Weight 164.4 x 75.6 x 8.1mm

189g 164.7 x 76.1 x 8.4mm

197g Display 6.6-inch IPS LCD

FHD+ (2408 x 1080p)

180Hz touch sampling rate

600nits peak brightness 6.5-inch AMOLED

HD+ (1600 x 720)

400nits peak brightness SoC Unisoc T616 SoC Octa-core (up to 2.0GHz) 12nm Mali-G57 GPU

Unisoc T612 SoC Octa-core (Up to 1.8GHz) 12nm Mali-G57 GPU

RAM & Storage 4GB/6GB RAM

64GB/128GB UFS 2.2 storage

MicroSD card expansion 3GB/4GB RAM

32GB/64GB UFS 2.2 storage

MicroSD card expansion Battery & Charging 5,000mAh battery

18W fast charging support 5,000mAh battery

10W charging Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Camera (s) Primary : 50MP f/1.8

: 50MP f/1.8 Secondary : 2MP macro lens

: 2MP macro lens Tertiary: B&W lens Primary : 13MP f/2.2

: 13MP f/2.2 Secondary : 2MP macro lens

: 2MP macro lens Tertiary: B&W lens Front Camera (s) 8MP 5MP Port(s) USB Type-C

3.5mm audio jack Micro USB

3.5mm audio jack Other features 4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS, AGPS, BeiDou, Galileo 4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS, AGPS, BeiDou, Galileo Software Realme UI R Edition with Android 11 Realme UI R Edition with Android 11

Starting with the Realme C35, it features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with Full HD+ resolution. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Unisoc T616 SoC, while on the camera front, we’re looking at a 50MP primary shooter, backed by a macro and B&W shooter. Other notable highlights of the Realme C35 include a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Realme C31, on the other hand, comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD and packs a Unisoc T612 SoC, paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage. In terms of cameras, you get a 13MP primary shooter, a macro sensor, and a B&W sensor. It, too, has a 5,000mAh battery, but you’re stuck with 10W charging speed and a micro USB port.

Pricing & Availability

The Realme C35 starts at £149 (£139 limited time) for the base model and goes up to €169 (£149 limited time) for the 4GB/128GB variant. Meanwhile, the Realme C31 will retail at £129 (£119 limited time). Both phones will go on sale on Amazon UK and Realme’s website starting April 18.