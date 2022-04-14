Realme C35 and Realme C31 launched in the UK, packing average specs at affordable prices
April 14, 2022 8:55am Comment

Realme C35 and Realme C31 launched in the UK, packing average specs at affordable prices

Following their Indian debut last month, the Realme C35 and Realme C31 have made their way to the UK. The latest entry-level smartphones from Realme offer good-looking design and competitive hardware at affordable prices, including a 50MP primary shooter and a large 5,000mAh battery.

Realme C35 and Realme C31: Specifications

Specification Realme C35 Realme C31
Dimensions & Weight
  • 164.4 x 75.6 x 8.1mm
  • 189g
  • 164.7 x 76.1 x 8.4mm
  • 197g
Display
  • 6.6-inch IPS LCD
  • FHD+ (2408 x 1080p)
  • 180Hz touch sampling rate
  • 600nits peak brightness
  • 6.5-inch AMOLED
  • HD+ (1600 x 720)
  • 400nits peak brightness
SoC
  • Unisoc T616 SoC
    • Octa-core (up to 2.0GHz)
    • 12nm
    • Mali-G57 GPU
  • Unisoc T612 SoC
    • Octa-core (Up to 1.8GHz)
    • 12nm
    • Mali-G57 GPU
RAM & Storage
  • 4GB/6GB RAM
  • 64GB/128GB UFS 2.2 storage
  • MicroSD card expansion
  • 3GB/4GB RAM
  • 32GB/64GB UFS 2.2 storage
  • MicroSD card expansion
Battery & Charging
  • 5,000mAh battery
  • 18W fast charging support
  • 5,000mAh battery
  • 10W charging
Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Rear Camera (s)
  • Primary: 50MP f/1.8
  • Secondary: 2MP macro lens
  • Tertiary: B&W lens
  • Primary: 13MP f/2.2
  • Secondary: 2MP macro lens
  • Tertiary: B&W lens
Front Camera (s)
  • 8MP
  • 5MP
Port(s)
  • USB Type-C
  • 3.5mm audio jack
  • Micro USB
  • 3.5mm audio jack
Other features
  • 4G LTE
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • GPS, AGPS, BeiDou, Galileo
  • 4G LTE
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • GPS, AGPS, BeiDou, Galileo
Software
  • Realme UI R Edition with Android 11
  • Realme UI R Edition with Android 11
XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Starting with the Realme C35, it features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with Full HD+ resolution. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Unisoc T616 SoC, while on the camera front, we’re looking at a 50MP primary shooter, backed by a macro and B&W shooter. Other notable highlights of the Realme C35 include a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Realme C35 in green color

    The Realme C35 is a great-looking entry-level smartphone with decent hardware.

Realme C31 in black colorway

The Realme C31, on the other hand, comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD and packs a Unisoc T612 SoC, paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage. In terms of cameras, you get a 13MP primary shooter, a macro sensor, and a B&W sensor. It, too, has a 5,000mAh battery, but you’re stuck with 10W charging speed and a micro USB port.

Pricing & Availability

The Realme C35 starts at £149 (£139 limited time) for the base model and goes up to €169 (£149 limited time) for the 4GB/128GB variant. Meanwhile, the Realme C31 will retail at £129 (£119 limited time). Both phones will go on sale on Amazon UK and Realme’s website starting April 18.

Tags Realme

About author

Kishan Vyas
Kishan Vyas

A loyal Android user since Android 2.1 Eclair. Direct inquiries to [email protected]

Load Comments