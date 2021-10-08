Realme shares details about its 4K Google TV stick ahead of launch

Last month, we learned that Realme was gearing up to launch a TV stick during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. At the time, a teaser for the upcoming stick revealed that it would feature 4K streaming support and run Google TV instead of Android TV. The company has now shared more details about the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick and confirmed that it will launch on October 13.

Realme has set up a microsite for the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick ahead of the launch. It includes quite a few details about the streaming device and gives us a good look at its design. The microsite confirms that Realme’s TV stick will run Google TV out of the box, making it the first real alternative to Google’s Chromecast with Google TV.

For the unaware, Google TV is Google’s latest version of Android TV with a new content-focused UI. It features a couple of different tabs, including For You, Live, Movies, Shows, Apps, and Library, that give users quick access to all their favorite content in one place. It greatly improves Android TV’s user experience as it consolidates content from various platforms onto one screen. Currently, it’s only available on the Chromecast with Google TV and a handful of TVs from Sony and TCL.

Along with the operating system, the microsite confirms that the Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick will offer Google Assistant support, 4K 60fps streaming capabilities, HDR10+ support, and HDMI 2.1 support. Images of the streaming stick reveal that it will feature a minimal design with an HDMI port, a USB Type-C port, and a white LED. However, the microsite doesn’t include any images of the bundled remote. We expect Realme to share more details in the days leading up to the launch.