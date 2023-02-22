It looks like Realme is prepping to release new C-series smartphones, set to arrive sometime in the coming months. While little is known about these devices, the company's VP, Madhav Sheth has been very vocal on Twitter, sharing his excitement for the upcoming handsets. In a tweet which has since been deleted, Sheth might have been a bit too excited and looks to have jumped the gun, sharing an image of a Realme C-series smartphone that featured something that looked like Apple's Dynamic Island.

Now, while this does look a tad bit exciting, this isn't the first time we're seeing something like this, as app's like DynamicSpot have already brought the Dynamic Island aesthetic and functionality to Android handsets. But, if this does launch, it could be the first implementation of a Dynamic Island like feature that is available by default. Now, the image only gives us part of the story, and luckily, OnLeaks has supplied us with a little more detail, showing us how it works.

While we won't know how well this Dynamic Island clone works until it is announced, we do get to see it in action thanks to a clip provided to Smartprix by OnLeaks. Apparently, the animation will pop up when a device is plugged in for charging or to show the charging status of the smartphone. At this point in time, it doesn't look to be quite as versatile as Apple's, but again, this is just s small leak, and we'll have to just wait and see.

As we wait for the new C-series smartphones, Realme has been quite busy this month, showing off its Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition. The handset features a loud design that represents the Coke brand to the fullest. While it's unclear just how many people would be interested in such a phone, the company states that it is a limited edition release, with only 6,000 units being made available.

Source: Smartprix