Realme’s new phone will support iPhone 12-like magnetic wireless charging

Realme plans to launch the first Android phone with a magnetic wireless charging solution, like the one found on Apple’s latest iPhones. The company recently secured a trademark for “MagDart” from the European Union Intellectual Property Office. Along with the trademark, we also saw two variants of Realme’s upcoming MagDart charger — a slim, puck-shaped round charger that reportedly supports 15W charging and a larger charging station with a USB-C port and some vents to help control thermals with an internal fan. Now, recent reports suggest that the MagDart charging solution will debut with a phone called Realme Flash.

As per information shared by GSMArena, the Realme Flash will be the first phone from the company to feature support for the new MagDart charging solution. The report reiterates that there will be two charging stations, with the larger one supporting over 15W of charging speeds. It will also come with a USB-C port. The slim, round magnetic charger will have a built-in cable and is expected to offer 15W charging speeds.

Coming back to the smartphone, the Realme Flash is expected to feature a curved display with a punch-hole cutout in the top left corner for the front camera. On the back, it will feature a triple camera setup. The handset is expected to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top, which means it could launch before the official Android 12 release.

Realme’s charging solution should definitely push more Android OEMs to introduce similar tech later in the year. We expect to see more information about the Realme Flash and MagDart magnetic charging technology in the days leading up to the launch, so stay tuned!