Realme’s latest affordable flagship — the Realme GT 2 — is now available in India

After launching its flagship Realme GT 2 Pro in India earlier this month, Realme quietly launched the non-Pro variant in the region last week. The regular Realme GT 2 is a minor step down from the flagship model, and it will go on sale in the region starting today.

The Realme GT 2 features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chip, up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. It also packs a decent triple camera setup on the back, and it’s a great buy for anyone looking for a flagship experience at an affordable price. If you’re in the market for such a phone, here’s everything you need to know about the Realme GT 2.

Realme GT 2: Specifications

Specification Realme GT 2 Dimensions & Weight 162.9 x 75.8 x 8.6mm

199.8g (Steel Black)

194.5g (Paper White/Paper Green) Display 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED

2400 x 1080 pixels

120Hz refresh rate

1000Hz touch sampling rate

1,300nits peak brightness

100% DCI-P3 coverage

10240 levels of brightness adjustment

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Adreno 660 GPU RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB + 256GB Battery & Charging 5,000mAh

65W SuperDart wired fast charging support

65W charger included Security In-display fingerprint sensor Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP Sony IMX766, f/1.8, OIS

Ultra-wide: 8MP, f/2.2, 119° FOV

Macro: 2MP, f/2.4 Front Camera(s) 16MP Sony IMX471, f/2.5, 78° FOV Port(s) USB Type-C Audio Super linear dual speakers

Dolby Atmos audio certification

Hi-Res Audio certification Connectivity 5G Dual mode (SA/NSA)

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 6 (dual-band)

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO/BEIDOU/QZSS Software Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 Colors Paper White

Paper Green

Steel Black

The vanilla Realme GT 2 packs Qualcomm’s flagship chip from last year — the Snapdragon 888 — coupled with up to 12GB of LPDRR5 RAM and 256GB of fast UFS 3.1 storage. It sports a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a left-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and a 120Hz peak refresh rate. The display is rated for a peak brightness of 1,300nits and it offers 100% DCI-P3 coverage.

Over on the back, the Realme GT 2 features a triple camera setup. It includes the same 50MP primary camera as the Realme GT 2 Pro, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 119° FOV, and a 2MP macro camera. Over on the front, it has a 16MP selfie shooter.

Like the Pro model, the regular Realme GT 2 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W wired fast charging support. And the device comes with a 65W charging brick in the box, unlike the recently launched Narzo 50A Prime. Other noteworthy features include dual-mode 5G (SA/NSA) support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, super linear dual speakers, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Pricing & Availability

The Realme GT 2 will be available for purchase starting today through Realme’s website and Flipkart. The device will be available in three colorways — Paper White, Paper Green, and Steel Black. It’s priced as follows:

8GB + 128GB: ₹34,999 (~$457)

12GB + 256GB: ₹38,999 (~$509)

Realme is also offering a ₹5,000 instant discount for early buyers who make the purchase using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card.