Realme’s latest affordable flagship — the Realme GT 2 — is now available in India
After launching its flagship Realme GT 2 Pro in India earlier this month, Realme quietly launched the non-Pro variant in the region last week. The regular Realme GT 2 is a minor step down from the flagship model, and it will go on sale in the region starting today.
The Realme GT 2 features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chip, up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. It also packs a decent triple camera setup on the back, and it’s a great buy for anyone looking for a flagship experience at an affordable price. If you’re in the market for such a phone, here’s everything you need to know about the Realme GT 2.
Realme GT 2: Specifications
|Specification
|Realme GT 2
|Dimensions & Weight
|
|Display
|
|SoC
|
|RAM & Storage
|
|Battery & Charging
|
|Security
|
|Rear Camera(s)
|
|Front Camera(s)
|16MP Sony IMX471, f/2.5, 78° FOV
|Port(s)
|USB Type-C
|Audio
|
|Connectivity
|
|Software
|Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12
|Colors
|
The vanilla Realme GT 2 packs Qualcomm’s flagship chip from last year — the Snapdragon 888 — coupled with up to 12GB of LPDRR5 RAM and 256GB of fast UFS 3.1 storage. It sports a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a left-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and a 120Hz peak refresh rate. The display is rated for a peak brightness of 1,300nits and it offers 100% DCI-P3 coverage.
Over on the back, the Realme GT 2 features a triple camera setup. It includes the same 50MP primary camera as the Realme GT 2 Pro, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 119° FOV, and a 2MP macro camera. Over on the front, it has a 16MP selfie shooter.
Like the Pro model, the regular Realme GT 2 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W wired fast charging support. And the device comes with a 65W charging brick in the box, unlike the recently launched Narzo 50A Prime. Other noteworthy features include dual-mode 5G (SA/NSA) support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, super linear dual speakers, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Pricing & Availability
The Realme GT 2 will be available for purchase starting today through Realme’s website and Flipkart. The device will be available in three colorways — Paper White, Paper Green, and Steel Black. It’s priced as follows:
- 8GB + 128GB: ₹34,999 (~$457)
- 12GB + 256GB: ₹38,999 (~$509)
Realme is also offering a ₹5,000 instant discount for early buyers who make the purchase using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card.