Realme’s latest affordable flagship — the Realme GT 2 — is now available in India
After launching its flagship Realme GT 2 Pro in India earlier this month, Realme quietly launched the non-Pro variant in the region last week. The regular Realme GT 2 is a minor step down from the flagship model, and it will go on sale in the region starting today.

The Realme GT 2 features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chip, up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. It also packs a decent triple camera setup on the back, and it’s a great buy for anyone looking for a flagship experience at an affordable price. If you’re in the market for such a phone, here’s everything you need to know about the Realme GT 2.

Realme GT 2: Specifications

Specification Realme GT 2
Dimensions & Weight
  • 162.9 x 75.8 x 8.6mm
  • 199.8g (Steel Black)
  • 194.5g (Paper White/Paper Green)
Display
  • 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED
  • 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • 1000Hz touch sampling rate
  • 1,300nits peak brightness
  • 100% DCI-P3 coverage
  • 10240 levels of brightness adjustment
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 5
SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Adreno 660 GPU
RAM & Storage
  • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128GB UFS 3.1 storage
  • 12GB + 256GB
Battery & Charging
  • 5,000mAh
  • 65W SuperDart wired fast charging support
  • 65W charger included
Security
  • In-display fingerprint sensor
Rear Camera(s)
  • Primary: 50MP Sony IMX766, f/1.8, OIS
  • Ultra-wide: 8MP, f/2.2,  119° FOV
  • Macro: 2MP, f/2.4
Front Camera(s) 16MP Sony IMX471, f/2.5, 78° FOV
Port(s) USB Type-C
Audio
  • Super linear dual speakers
  • Dolby Atmos audio certification
  • Hi-Res Audio certification
Connectivity
  • 5G Dual mode (SA/NSA)
  • 4G LTE
  • Wi-Fi 6 (dual-band)
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • NFC
  • GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO/BEIDOU/QZSS
Software Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12
Colors
  • Paper White
  • Paper Green
  • Steel Black

The vanilla Realme GT 2 packs Qualcomm’s flagship chip from last year — the Snapdragon 888 — coupled with up to 12GB of LPDRR5 RAM and 256GB of fast UFS 3.1 storage. It sports a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a left-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and a 120Hz peak refresh rate. The display is rated for a peak brightness of 1,300nits and it offers 100% DCI-P3 coverage.

Over on the back, the Realme GT 2 features a triple camera setup. It includes the same 50MP primary camera as the Realme GT 2 Pro, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 119° FOV, and a 2MP macro camera. Over on the front, it has a 16MP selfie shooter.

Like the Pro model, the regular Realme GT 2 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W wired fast charging support. And the device comes with a 65W charging brick in the box, unlike the recently launched Narzo 50A Prime. Other noteworthy features include dual-mode 5G (SA/NSA) support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, super linear dual speakers, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Pricing & Availability

The Realme GT 2 will be available for purchase starting today through Realme’s website and Flipkart. The device will be available in three colorways — Paper White, Paper Green, and Steel Black. It’s priced as follows:

  • 8GB + 128GB: ₹34,999 (~$457)
  • 12GB + 256GB: ₹38,999 (~$509)

Realme is also offering a ₹5,000 instant discount for early buyers who make the purchase using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card.

