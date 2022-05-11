Download: Android 13 beta is now available for the Realme GT 2 Pro

Android 13 Beta 1, as the name implies, is the first beta from Google for its upcoming Android release. It came after two Developer Preview builds. While the Developer Preview phase remained restricted to Google Pixel smartphones, the beta has been making its way to several other devices from other OEMs. OnePlus, for example, just released an Android 13 preview build for the OnePlus 10 Pro. Now, Realme has announced Android 13 Beta 1 for its flagship Realme GT 2 Pro.

The Android 13 beta is available as a part of the Developer Preview program by Realme. Unlike stable versions of software for Realme devices, the current beta for the Realme GT 2 Pro lacks several Realme UI-specific features. The company recommends this build only to developers who want to test apps aimed at upcoming Android release. If you’re a regular user and just want to try out Android 13 on your smartphone, we shall warn you that the experience may be buggy and unstable, and thus, not usable.

Download: Android 13 Beta 1 for the Realme GT 2 Pro

Those willing to flash the update out can start by taking a backup of their devices. This part is absolutely necessary, as the upgrade process will completely wipe out the internal storage. Furthermore, make sure the phone is running the RMX3301_A.14 stable build.

If everything checks out, then download the beta firmware ZIP file from the link below and copy it to the smartphone. Next, navigate to Settings -> Software Update -> Settings in the upper right corner and manually select the installation package. The device will restart after installing the build.

If you get stuck at any point during the first boot or want to revert back to Android 12-based stable Realme UI, you can use the rollback package. For more details, refer to the beta announcement thread linked below.

Source: Realme Community Forums