You can now unlock the bootloader of your Realme GT 2 Pro

The Realme GT 2 Pro is a ludicrous device, to say the least. As is with products falling within the flagship genre, Realme has gone overboard with just about everything on the device, giving us one of the most powerful Android smartphones till date. The phone comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, up to 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, a 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED LTPO display with a claimed 1000Hz touch sampling rate, dual stereo speakers, 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, and of course, a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Now, Realme is offering more choices to users in the software department as the company has opened up bootloader unlocking on the device.

On the software front, the Realme GT 2 Pro launched with Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out of the box. Furthermore, the OEM recently released a beta build of Android 13 for the device. However, if you’re not a fan of Realme UI, you can install stock Android-based GSIs or custom ROMs (whenever available) on your phone. But, in order to do so, you need to first unlock its bootloader. Thankfully, Realme is now officially allowing users to unlock the bootloader of the Realme GT 2 Pro’s global edition.

Just like most other Realme phones, the bootloader unlock request for the Realme GT 2 Pro must be placed through a unique device-specific unlock app (commonly referred to as “In-Depth Test”). The application process usually takes about 15 minutes to be accepted, so keep that in mind. Notably, unlocking the bootloader wipes your phone completely, which is the standard behavior when one unlocks devices.

While we applaud Realme for the release of the bootloader unlock tool, the OEM has yet to publish the kernel source for the Realme GT 2 Pro. Without them, development of custom AOSP-based ROMs such as LineageOS would be exceedingly difficult for the device, if not impossible. The kernel sources are also necessary to make a functional build of TWRP. There aren’t too many customization resources available just yet for the phone, but now that the bootloader unlock is available, we do predict some to arrive when the phone gets a proper kernel source release.

