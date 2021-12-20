The upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro will feature these innovations

Realme is gearing up to launch its first premium flagship — the Realme GT 2 Pro. Over the last few weeks, we’ve learned quite a bit about the upcoming device, thanks to various leaks and teasers. Realme has already confirmed that the phone will pack Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and leaked renders of the device have given us a good look at its design and some of its specifications. Now, ahead of the official launch, Realme has shared some more details about the Realme GT 2 Pro.

At an event today, Realme talked about three innovative technologies that will debut with the Realme GT 2 Pro. Here’s everything you need to know about the new technologies.

Paper Tech Master Design

Although Realme didn’t reveal the GT 2 Pro at today’s event, the company confirmed that it will sport a new eco-friendly design. Realme claims that the back panel on the device will feature a new bio-polymer material and a design inspired by paper.

This new bio-polymer material has reportedly passed the ISCC International Sustainability and Carbon Certification, along with other environmental regulatory standards like REACH, RoHS, and EPEAT. In addition, Realme will introduce a new box design for the GT 2 Pro with a reduced overall plastic ratio (21.7% in the previous generation to 0.3%).

World’s first 150° FoV wide-angle camera and Fish Eye mode

Realme has also confirmed that the Realme GT 2 Pro will be the world’s first phone to feature a 150° wide-angle camera, which expands the phone’s field of view by 278% (compared to the primary camera’s 84° FoV).

This new wide-angle camera, along with the new Fish Eye mode, will help Realme GT 2 Pro users capture immersive landscapes or photos with an ultra-long depth of field effect.

Antenna Array Matrix System

Lastly, the Realme GT 2 Pro will also come with a new Antena Array Matrix System consisting of three technologies — the world’s first ultra-wide-band antenna-switching technology (HyperSmart), a Wi-Fi Enhancer, and 360° NFC.

Realme claims that its HyperSmart antenna switching technology uses 12 wrap-around antennas that cover all sides of the phone and support mainstream bands in almost all directions. This will allow the GT 2 Pro to evaluate the signal strength of all antennas simultaneously and select the one with the best signal for better stability.

The Wi-Fi Enhancer feature uses a symmetrical Wi-Fi antenna to ensure balanced signal strength around the phone. Realme claims that this technology improves Wi-Fi signal stability by 20% compared to an asymmetrical Wi-Fi antenna design.

The Realme GT 2 Pro will also integrate the top two cellular antennas with an NFC signal transceiver function. Realme says that this increases the NFC sensing area by 500% and reduces the sensing distance by 20%, thereby allowing users to use NFC-powered features with the entire upper part of the device.

These new technologies, coupled with the information we’ve seen in leaks over the last few days, lead us to believe that the Realme GT 2 Pro could have the potential to compete with the best premium smartphones of 2021. Whether that turns out to be the case or not still remains to be seen. At the moment, Realme has not shared a final launch date for the Realme GT 2 Pro. But we expect the company to share more info in the weeks leading up to the launch. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more details.