The Realme GT 2 Pro will be one of the first phones to launch with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

We recently got our first look at leaked renders of the Realme GT 2 Pro — the “ultra-premium flagship” that Madhav Sheth talked about in an interview last month. The renders gave us a good look at its unique design and also highlighted some of its specifications. Soon after the renders popped up online, Realme’s founder and CEO Sky Li confirmed the Realme GT 2 Pro moniker. Now, the company has officially announced that it will feature Qualcomm’s latest flagship SoC.

Qualcomm unveiled the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform at its annual Snapdragon Tech Summit earlier today. Right after Qualcomm’s keynote, Realme’s VP Chase Xu has announced that the upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro will be one of the first phones to launch with the new SoC. While Realme hasn’t shared any other details about the Realme GT 2 Pro so far, previous leaks suggest that it will pack a massive 6.8-inch WQHD+ flat OLED display with a 120Hz peak refresh rate, 12GB RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

In addition, the device will reportedly feature a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, an 8MP telephoto camera, and a 32MP selfie shooter. On the software front, the Realme GT 2 Pro will likely run Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out of the box. Rumors suggest that the phone might make it to the market by early next year. But Realme is yet to share any details on that front. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more.

Since the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is now finally official, more OEMs will likely come forward with information about their next-gen flagships. Xiaomi was one of the first OEMs to launch a phone with the Snapdragon 888 last year, and we’re expecting the company to announce the upcoming Xiaomi 12 series in the coming days. Samsung and OnePlus might also make announcements about the Galaxy S22 series and the OnePlus 10 Pro, but we haven’t heard anything from the companies so far.