Realme GT 2 series arrives in Europe, promises 3 years of Android upgrades and 4 years of security updates

At the ongoing MWC 2022 trade show in Barcelona, Realme has launched its all-new Realme GT 2 series. The new flagship lineup features two devices — the Realme GT 2 and the Realme GT 2 Pro — featuring top-of-the-line specs that rival other flagships smartphones launched this year. In case you missed the Realme GT 2 series China launch and don’t know anything about the company’s latest flagships, you’ve come to the right place. In this post, we’ll take a quick look at Realme’s flagships for 2022.

Realme GT 2 series: Specifications

Specification Realme GT 2 Realme GT 2 Pro Dimensions & Weight 162.9 x 75.8 x 8.6mm

199g 163 x 74.7 x 8.18 mm

189g Display 6.62-inch AMOLED

FHD+ (2400 x 1080)

120Hz refresh rate

1000Hz touch sampling rate

1300nits peak brightness

100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO (Samsung E4)

QHD+ (3216 x 1440)

120Hz – 1Hz refresh rate

1000Hz touch sampling rate

MEMC

1400nits

100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G 1x ARM Cortex-X1 @ 2.84GHz 3x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.4GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

GPU: Adreno 660 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 1x ARM Cortex-X2 @ 3.0GHz 3x ARM Cortex-A710 @ 2.50GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A510 @ 1.80GHz

Adreno 730 GPU RAM & Storage 8GB/12GB RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 5,000mAh battery

65W fast charging support 5,000mAh battery

65W fast charging support Security In-display fingerprint scanner In-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary : 50MP IMX766, OIS

: 50MP IMX766, OIS Secondary : 8MP ultra-wide f/2.2

: 8MP ultra-wide f/2.2 Tertiary: 2MP macro Primary : 50MP IMX766, OIS

: 50MP IMX766, OIS Secondary : 50MP ultra-wide, 150-degree

: 50MP ultra-wide, 150-degree Tertiary: 2MP macro Front Camera(s) 16MP 32MP Port(s) USB Type-C USB Type-C Audio Dual stereo speakers Dual stereo speakers Connectivity 5G NR

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo

Dolby Atmos support

Stereo speakers 5G NR

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo

Dolby Atmos support

Stereo speakers Software Realme UI 3.0 with Android 12 Realme UI 3.0 with Android 12 Colors Paper White

Paper Green

Titanium Blue

Steel Black Paper White

Paper Green

Titanium Blue

Steel Black

Realme GT 2

The Realme GT 2 is an affordable flagship featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chip, up to 12GBLPDDR5 RAM, 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and a large 5,000mAh battery with 65W wired fast charging support. The device packs a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, 120Hz peak refresh rate, 1300nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

In the camera department, the Realme GT 2 offers a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera on the back, along with a 16MP selfie shooter over on the front. In terms of connectivity, the device offers 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. Other noteworthy features include dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Realme GT 2 Pro

The Realme GT 2 Pro is the company’s most premium flagship to date and, as such, it packs all the features you would expect to see on a premium flagship in 2022. These include a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz, offers a peak brightness of 1400nits, and features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. On the inside, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Realme GT 2 Pro features the same 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera as the non-Pro model, but it switches the 8MP ultra-wide camera out for a more capable 50MP 150° FoV wide-angle camera. The tertiary 2MP macro camera remains unchanged. Over on the front, the Pro model has a better 32MP camera that will help you click high-resolution selfies.

Like the regular model, the Realme GT 2 Pro offers a wide range of connectivity options, including 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. In addition, it features an in-display fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port, and dual stereo speakers.

Both of the new Realme devices run Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out of the box. Realme has also promised that it will offer three years of Android upgrades and four years of security updates for both models.

Pricing & Availability

The vanilla Realme GT 2 will be available at a starting price of €449, while the Pro-variant starts at €649. Both models will be available in a couple of different finishes, including Titanium Blue, Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black. At the moment, Realme has not shared the final availability details for both models. We’ll update this post as soon as we have the details.