Here’s our first look at the upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme is reportedly readying a successor to the popular Realme GT from earlier this year. Leaked renders of the upcoming device have now surfaced online, giving us our first look at its all-new design and revealing some of its specifications. The renders in question come from renowned leaker OnLeaks, who claims that the device will be called Realme GT 2 Pro.

As you can see in the attached renders (via 91mobiles), the Realme GT 2 Pro will feature a brand new design that looks a lot like the Huawei-made Nexus 6P. It features a raised horizontal camera bar near the top edge of the back panel. The edges of the camera bar merge smoothly with the back panel, like the camera module on the OPPO Find X3 Pro. The renders suggest that the device will feature a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto shooter.

91mobiles further claims that the Realme GT 2 Pro will pack a 6.8-inch WQHD+ flat OLED display with a 120Hz peak refresh rate, Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship chip, 12GB RAM, and 256GB FS 3.1 storage. Over on the front, the device will reportedly pack a 32MP selfie shooter. The device will likely run Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out of the box, and recent leaks suggest that it might feature 125W fast charging support. While the renders show the device in two color options, Realme might launch an additional Racing Yellow variant like the Realme GT.

While Realme hasn’t shared any information about the Realme GT 2 Pro so far, rumors suggest that the company will launch the device early next year. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more details about the phone.

Are you looking forward to the Realme GT 2 Pro? Do you like its new design? Let us know in the comments section below.