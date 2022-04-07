Realme GT 2 Pro and Realme 9 launched in India alongside the Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Book Prime and Smart TV Stick

In an event today, Realme unveiled a series of new products in India, including the Relme GT 2 Pro flagship and Realme 9. In addition, the company has also launched a new pair of earphones, a Windows-powered laptop, and a new TV stick. Here’s everything you need to know.

Realme GT 2 Pro and Realme 9: Specifications

Specification Realme GT 2 Pro Realme 9 Dimensions & Weight 163 x 74.7 x 8.18 mm

189g NA Display 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO (Samsung E4)

QHD+ (3,216 x 1,440)

120Hz – 1Hz refresh rate

1000Hz touch sampling rate

MEMC

1400nits

100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 6.4-inch AMOLED

FHD+ (2400 x 1080)

90Hz refresh rate

360Hz touch sampling rate

1000nits peak brightness

10240 auto brightness adjustment levels

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 1x ARM Cortex-X2 @ 3.0GHz 3x ARM Cortex-A710 @ 2.50GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A510 @ 1.80GHz

Adreno 730 GPU

4nm process Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC

GPU: Adreno 660` RAM & Storage 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 storage 6GB/8GB RAM

128GB storage Battery & Charging 5,000mAh battery

65W fast charging support 5,000mAh battery

33W fast charging support Security In-display fingerprint scanner In-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera (s) Primary : 50MP IMX766, OIS

: 50MP IMX766, OIS Secondary : 50MP ultra-wide, 150-degree

: 50MP ultra-wide, 150-degree Tertiary: 2MP macro Primary : 108MP ISOCELL HM6

: 108MP ISOCELL HM6 Secondary : 8MP ultra-wide Camera

: 8MP ultra-wide Camera Tertiary: 2MP macro Camera Front Camera (s) 32MP 16MP Port(s) USB Type-C USB Type-C

3.5mm audio jack Other features 5G NR

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo

Dolby Atmos support

Stereo speakers Dual-band Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.1

GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo Software Realme UI 3.0 with Android 12 3 years of Android updates 4 years of security updates

Realme UI 3.0 with Android 12

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

Realme GT 2 Pro

The Realme GT 2 Pro was unveiled in China earlier in January, and now it’s making its way to the Indian market. The Realme GT 2 Pro is an affordable flagship that offers great hardware at a reasonable price tag. It sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO panel with support for an adaptive refresh rate that can go from 1Hz all the way up to 120Hz. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone comes in two finishes: AG matte glass back and a textured paper-like back designed by Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa. We recommend you read our Realme GT 2 Pro review to know our thoughts on the phone.

On the inside, the Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 flash storage. On the back, it features a triple camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera with a 150-degree field-of-view, and a 2MP macro lens.

The Realme GT 2 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support and also has a vapor cooling system consisting of a supersized vapor chamber, a 9-layer heat dissipation structure, and a larger heat dissipation area to keep thermals in check while gaming. Elsewhere, the phone comes with dual speakers, Dolby Atmos support, Bluetooth 5.2, and an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Realme 9

The Realme 9 is the latest entry in the ever-growing Realme 9 series, joining the likes of the Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 Speed Edition, there were launched in March. The main highlight of the vanilla Realme 9 is its 108MP primary Camera, powered by Samsung’s ISOCELL. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 chipset, coupled with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Realme 9 sports an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Realme Buds Air 3

The Realme Buds Air 3 is a new affordable pair of truly wireless earphones from Realme. It succeeds the Buds Air 2 and offers several notable upgrades over its predecessor, including improved active noise cancellation performance, better battery life, and more. The Realme Buds Air 3 packs 10mm dynamic Bass Boost drivers. The active noise cancellation has been significantly improved. Realme says the new model can reduce ambient noise by up to 42dB, a big step up from the 24dB noise reduction offered by the Buds Air 2. The new earphones provide up to 30 hours of total playback on a single charge, a low latency mode for gaming, a transparency mode, IPX5 water resistance, Dolby Audio, anti-wind technology for clearer calls, and a wear detection feature.

Realme Book Prime

The Realme Book Prime is an affordable Windows 11-powered laptop that packs Intel’s 11th Gen Core i5-11320H processor and a 2K display in a sleek aluminum chassis. The laptop can be configured with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, and it also features a Dual-fan vapor chamber (VP) liquid cooling system to keep thermals in check. Other notable highlights of the Realme Book Prime include a backlit keyboard, a large trackpad, Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6, up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, and stereo speakers tuned by DTS.

Realme Smart TV Stick

After unveiling the Google TV-powered 4K Smart TV Stick last year, Realme is now bringing a new affordable streaming device to the market. The new Realme Smart TV Stick runs on Android TV 11 platform and supports HDR10+ encoding.

Pricing & Availability

The newly announced Realme products will be available at the following prices:

Realme GT 2 Pro

8GB + 128GB: ₹49,999 (₹44,999 first sale price)

12GB + 256GB: ₹57,999 (₹52,999 first sale price)

Available starting April 14 from realme.com and Flipkart

Realme 9

6GB + 128GB: ₹17,999 (₹15,999 first sale price)

8GB + 128GB: ₹18,999 (₹16,999 first sale price)

Realme Book Prime

16GB RAM + 512GB: ₹64,990 (₹57,999 first sale price)

Available for sale on April 13 on realme.com and Flipkart

Realme Buds Air 3

₹3,999 (₹3,499 first sale price)

Available starting today from realme.com and Flipkart

Realme Smart TV Stick