Realme GT 2 Pro design and release date officially revealed

We have learned quite a lot about the Realme GT 2 Pro over the past few weeks. We know it will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and we also know it will pack the world’s first 150-degree ultrawide camera. And now the company has given us the first look at the phone’s design and has confirmed the launch date.

As revealed by Realme CEO Sky Li earlier today, the Realme GT 2 series will globally launch on December 4. The launch event will take place in Mainland China at 11:30 UTC.

I’ve got some exciting news. GT 2 Pro, our first-ever premium flagship phone, will be unveiled in Mainland China on Jan 4. #realmeGT2Pro pic.twitter.com/rRNieJBIE9 — Sky Li (@skyli_realme) December 22, 2021

Alongside the launch date announcement, Realme also gave us a first look at the Realme GT 2 Pro, which the company says is designed by Naoto Fukasawa, a Japanese industrial designer. Notably, Fukasawa also co-designed the Realme GT Master Edition series that came out in July this year. Realme says the phone’s design is inspired by paper and uses a new bio-based polymer material.

Here’s the first look of the #realmeGT2Pro. Inspired by paper, and co-designed by Naoto Fukusawa and realme design studio, the realme GT 2 Pro is the world’s first smartphone to feature a bio-based polymer design. pic.twitter.com/RvDI107oQL — Koustabh Das (@Koustabhdas) December 22, 2021

As far as specifications are concerned, the Realme GT 2 Pro will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and feature a 150-degree ultrawide camera with a new Fish Eye mode. It will also come with a new “Antenna Array Matrix System” which incorporates ultra-wide-band antenna-switching technology (HyperSmart), a Wi-Fi Enhancer, and 360° NFC for enhanced connectivity.

Details about the Realme GT 2 Pro’s display, camera hardware, battery, charging speed, and so on aren’t known at this point. But with the official launch just a couple of weeks away, we won’t have to wait too long about Realme’s latest premium flagship.