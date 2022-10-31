Over the last few weeks, several manufacturers have released the first stable Android 13 update for their flagship devices. Shortly after Google released the update for the Pixel lineup, OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 for the OnePlus 10 Pro. Samsung followed suit with the first stable One UI 5 update for the Galaxy S22 series earlier this month. Now, Realme is joining the fray with the first stable Realme UI 3.0 update based on Android 13 for the Realme GT 2 Pro.

The Android 13 update for the Realme GT 2 Pro has started rolling out to users in several regions, according to a recent announcement on Realme's Community forums. The update (firmware version RMX2156_11.C.08) brings most of the features Google introduced with Android 13, along with a couple of additions from Realme. These include the new Aquamorphic Design that Realme's software skin shares with OxygenOS and ColorOS, Home Screen improvements and optimizations, and a new privacy feature that can automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in chat screenshots. Check out the full changelog in the section below.

Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 13 changelog

Aquamorphic Design Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort. Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid. Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon. Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones. Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones. Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions. Optimizes UI layers for clearer and neater visual experience. Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive. Adapts responsive layouts to accommodate different screen sizes to improve readability. Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find. Optimizes fonts for better readability. Optimizes system icons by using the latest color scheme to make the icons easier to recognize. Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Efficiency Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe. Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience. Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing. Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized. Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device.

Personalization Adds Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations. Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available. Optimizes Portrait Silhouette Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.

Security & privacy Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots • The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy. Optimizes Private Safe: The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health & Digital Wellbeing Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children's vision.

Gaming Experience Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.



According to an update on our Realme GT 2 Pro forums, the stable Realme UI 3.0 update based on Android 13 is rolling out to users in Europe, India, Indonesia, Taiwan, Russia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Latin America, Brazil, Middle East and Africa, Turkey, and a few other regions. If you haven't received it on your device, make sure to update it to firmware version RMX3301_11_A.21 to get the OTA notification. Alternatively, you can download the OTA update package from the link below.

Download Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 13 for the Realme GT 2 Pro

Source: Realme Community forums

Via: Realme GT 2 Pro XDA forum