Realme GT 2 series official with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 65W fast charging support
After a lot of teasing, Realme today finally lifted the covers off its new flagship lineup: the Realme GT 2. Realme’s new flagship series combines powerful hardware and exquisite design in an affordable package. From a high-refresh rate AMOLED LTPO display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset to improved camera hardware and fast charging support, the Realme GT 2 series has a lot going for it.
Realme GT 2 series: Specifications
|Specification
|Realme GT 2 Pro
|Realme GT 2
|Dimensions & Weight
|Display
|SoC
|RAM & Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Security
|In-display fingerprint scanner
|In-display fingerprint scanner
|Rear Camera(s)
|Front Camera(s)
|Port(s)
|Other features
|Software
The Realme GT 2 Pro is the showstopper here. It flaunts a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO panel with support for an adaptive refresh rate that can go from 1Hz all the way up to 120Hz. The front is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone comes in two finishes: a textured paper-like back which is designed by Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa and AG matte glass back.
Under the hood, the Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 flash storage.
As far as camera hardware is concerned, the Realme GT 2 Pro comes with a triple camera setup on the back. You get a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS,) flanked by a 50MP ultra-wide camera with a 150-degree field-of-view and a 2MP macro sensor.
The Realme GT 2 Pro sips its juice from a dual-cell 5,000mAh battery and supports fast charging via a 65W charger. The phone also has an improved cooling system that employs a supersized vapor chamber, a 9-layer heat dissipation structure, and a larger heat dissipation area to keep thermals in check while gaming.
In addition, the phone comes with Realme’s “Antenna Array Matrix System” which incorporates ultra-wide-band antenna-switching technology (HyperSmart), a Wi-Fi Enhancer, and 360° NFC for more reliable Wi-Fi and NFC performance.
Other notable highlights of the Realme GT 2 Pro include dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, Bluetooth 5.2, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the software side, the phone runs the latest Realme UI 3.0 with Android 12 out-of-the-box.
The vanilla Realme GT 2 sports a slightly inferior 6.62-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display and swaps out the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for the Snapdragon 888 chipset. On the camera front, the Realme GT 2 retains the 50MP primary sensor and the macro sensor but opts for an 8MP ultra-wide camera. Barring these differences, the Realme GT 2 is identical to its more powerful sibling in most regards.
Pricing & Availability
The Realme GT 2 series is launching first in China. Preorders start from tonight, with official sales kicking off from Jan 7. The company hasn’t detailed any plans for a global release just yet.
- Realme GT 2 Pro
- 8GB + 128GB — CNY 3,899 (~$613)
- 8GB + 256GB — CNY 4,199 (~$661)
- 12GB + 256GB — CNY 4,299 (~$676)
- 12GB + 512GB — CNY 4,799 (~$755)
- Realme GT 2
- 8GB + 128GB — CNY 2,699 (~$424)
- 8GB + 256GB — CNY 2,899 (~$456)
- 12GB + 256GB — CNY 3,199 (~$503)