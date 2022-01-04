Realme GT 2 series official with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 65W fast charging support

After a lot of teasing, Realme today finally lifted the covers off its new flagship lineup: the Realme GT 2. Realme’s new flagship series combines powerful hardware and exquisite design in an affordable package. From a high-refresh rate AMOLED LTPO display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset to improved camera hardware and fast charging support, the Realme GT 2 series has a lot going for it.

Realme GT 2 series: Specifications

Specification Realme GT 2 Pro Realme GT 2 Dimensions & Weight 163 x 74.7 x 8.18 mm

189g 162.9 x 75,8 x 8.6mm

199g Display 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO (Samsung E4)

QHD+ (3,216 x 1,440)

120Hz – 1Hz refresh rate

1000Hz touch sampling rate

MEMC

1400nits

100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 6.62-inch AMOLED

FHD+ (2400 x 1080)

120Hz refresh rate

1000Hz touch sampling rate

1300nits peak brightness

100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 1x ARM Cortex-X2 @ 3.0GHz 3x ARM Cortex-A710 @ 2.50GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A510 @ 1.80GHz

Adreno 730 GPU

4nm process Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G 1x ARM Cortex-X1 @ 2.84GHz 3x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.4GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

GPU: Adreno 660 RAM & Storage 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 storage 8GB/12GB RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 5,000mAh battery

65W fast charging support 5,000mAh battery

65W fast charging support Security In-display fingerprint scanner In-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary : 50MP IMX766, OIS

: 50MP IMX766, OIS Secondary : 50MP ultra-wide, 150-degree

: 50MP ultra-wide, 150-degree Tertiary: 2MP macro Primary : 50MP IMX766, OIS

: 50MP IMX766, OIS Secondary : 8MP ultra-wide f/2.2

: 8MP ultra-wide f/2.2 Tertiary: 2MP macro Front Camera(s) 32MP 16MP Port(s) USB Type-C USB Type-C Other features 5G NR

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo

Dolby Atmos support

Stereo speakers 5G NR

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo

Dolby Atmos support

Stereo speakers Software Realme UI 3.0 with Android 12 Realme UI 3.0 with Android 12

The Realme GT 2 Pro is the showstopper here. It flaunts a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO panel with support for an adaptive refresh rate that can go from 1Hz all the way up to 120Hz. The front is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone comes in two finishes: a textured paper-like back which is designed by Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa and AG matte glass back.

Under the hood, the Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 flash storage.

As far as camera hardware is concerned, the Realme GT 2 Pro comes with a triple camera setup on the back. You get a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS,) flanked by a 50MP ultra-wide camera with a 150-degree field-of-view and a 2MP macro sensor.

The Realme GT 2 Pro sips its juice from a dual-cell 5,000mAh battery and supports fast charging via a 65W charger. The phone also has an improved cooling system that employs a supersized vapor chamber, a 9-layer heat dissipation structure, and a larger heat dissipation area to keep thermals in check while gaming.

In addition, the phone comes with Realme’s “Antenna Array Matrix System” which incorporates ultra-wide-band antenna-switching technology (HyperSmart), a Wi-Fi Enhancer, and 360° NFC for more reliable Wi-Fi and NFC performance.

Other notable highlights of the Realme GT 2 Pro include dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, Bluetooth 5.2, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the software side, the phone runs the latest Realme UI 3.0 with Android 12 out-of-the-box.

The vanilla Realme GT 2 sports a slightly inferior 6.62-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display and swaps out the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for the Snapdragon 888 chipset. On the camera front, the Realme GT 2 retains the 50MP primary sensor and the macro sensor but opts for an 8MP ultra-wide camera. Barring these differences, the Realme GT 2 is identical to its more powerful sibling in most regards.

Pricing & Availability

The Realme GT 2 series is launching first in China. Preorders start from tonight, with official sales kicking off from Jan 7. The company hasn’t detailed any plans for a global release just yet.