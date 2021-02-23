Realme’s next flagship features a dual-tone back and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888

Realme’s upcoming flagship smartphone has been officially previewed at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2021. The Realme GT 5G will be officially launched on March 4, but today, the company gave us a small glimpse of what to expect from the smartphone. The company also announced its new “Dual-platform Dual-flagship strategy” which means it’ll be launching two flagship series.

The Realme GT 5G will run on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 mobile chipset which will be cooled with stainless steel equipped vapor chamber cooling system. The cooling system is said to offer improved heat dissipation for sustained performance. The design of the smartphone is inspired by the concept of GT sports cars. A special dual-tone leather variant of the handset will include a glossy black stripe on the back panel that represents a racing track. The rest of the area will have a vegan leather finish, which according to the company offers a “more delicate texture, softer touch feeling, and better color effect.”

Pretty much everything you need to know about a fullspeed flagship smartphone in 2021. Tell us which spec you love most! #realmeGT #MWC2021 pic.twitter.com/SEdIOBhAg8 — realme Europe (@realmeeurope) February 23, 2021

If you remember, Realme had launched a similar special edition of the Realme 7 Pro last year. The Sun Kissed Leather variant came with a two-tone vegan micro-grain leather on the back panel offering a premium soft-touch feel. The Realme GT 5G is expected to be the rumored Realme ‘Race’ handset that recently cleared BIS certification, which suggests it might make its way to India as well. It is rumored that the smartphone will feature up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and run Android 11 out-of-the-box with Realme UI 2.0.

As for Realme’s new strategy for its flagship phones, the company plans to launch two separate series where one will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8xx series flagship processors to basically focus on the performance aspect while the other series will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity series having a focus on camera technology.