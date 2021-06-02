Realme confirms its flagship Realme GT is coming to Europe
Realme launched the flagship Realme GT in its home country China back in March. At the time, the company didn’t reveal any plans to bring the phone to international markets. But it looks like Realme is all set to launch its Snapdragon 888-powered flagship globally. The Realme GT recently received certification from the Dutch testing company Telefication, hinting at an imminent launch. And now we have the official confirmation from the company.

Realme has officially confirmed to XDA that the company will soon launch the Realmed GT flagship in Europe. There’s no launch date set in the stone yet, but when the phone launches, it will go on sale from Realme’s online store as well as AliExpress. Although we don’t have any official confirmation regarding pricing at this point, the known tipster Sudhanshu has it the phone could be priced around €400 for the base model.

As a refresher, the Realme GT is an affordable Snapdragon 888-powered flagship. It packs a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB/12GB RAM, triple rear cameras headlined by a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary shooter, a 4,500mAh battery with 65 SuperDart fast charging support, stainless steel VC cooling system, an in-display fingerprint scanner from Goodix. The phone runs Android 11 out of the box, and the company has also promised to release an Android 12 beta soon.

Realme GT: Specifications

SpecificationRealme GT
Dimensions and Weight
  • Vegan Leather edition:
    • 158.5mm x 73.3mm x 9.1mm
    • 186.5g
  • Glass model:
    • 158.5mm x 73.3mm x 8.4mm
    • 186g
Display
  • 6.43″ Super AMOLED
  • 2400 x 1080 (Full HD+)
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • 98% NTSC
  • 100% P3
  • Hole-punch
SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888:
    • 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz
    • 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz
    • 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz
  • Adreno 660
RAM and Storage
  • 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM @ 3200MHz
  • 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage
Battery & Charging
  • 4,500mAh (2x2250mAh)
  • 65W Super Dart fast charging
    • VOOC 3.0: 20W
    • QC 2.0: 18W
    • PD 3.0: 18W
  • Reverse charging (5V/1.3A)
Rear Camera
  • Primary: 64MP, f/1.8, Sony IMX682
  • Secondary: 8MP, f/2.3, ultra-wide
  • Tertiary: 2MP, f/2.4, macro
Front Camera16MP, f/2.5
Ports
  • USB Type-C port
  • 3.5mm audio jack
Audio
  • Dual speakers
  • Hi-Res certified
  • Dolby Panorama
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Tactile Engine Motor
  • Goodix’s Voice and Audio solutions, AudioCapture, and VoiceExperience software
Security
  • Optical under-display fingerprint scanner by Goodix
Connectivity
  • 5G NR:
    • SA：n77/78/79/38/40/41(2496-2690MHz)/1/3/5/7/8/20/28
    • NSA：n77/78/79/38/40/41(2496-2690MHz)/1/3/5/7/8/20/28
  • 4G LTE
    • FDD: B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B13/B17/B18/B19/B20/B25/B26/B28/B32/B66
    • TD-LTE: B34/B38/B39/B40/B41(2496-2690MHz)/B42
  • 3G WCDMA: B1/B2/B4/B5/B6/B8/B19
  • 2G GSM: 850/900/1800/1900
  • 5G DSDS
  • NFC
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), WiFi 6E
  • 2×2 MIMO antenna
  • Dual SIM
Software
  • Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0

Tags RealmeRealme GT

