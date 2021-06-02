Realme confirms its flagship Realme GT is coming to Europe

Realme launched the flagship Realme GT in its home country China back in March. At the time, the company didn’t reveal any plans to bring the phone to international markets. But it looks like Realme is all set to launch its Snapdragon 888-powered flagship globally. The Realme GT recently received certification from the Dutch testing company Telefication, hinting at an imminent launch. And now we have the official confirmation from the company.

Realme has officially confirmed to XDA that the company will soon launch the Realmed GT flagship in Europe. There’s no launch date set in the stone yet, but when the phone launches, it will go on sale from Realme’s online store as well as AliExpress. Although we don’t have any official confirmation regarding pricing at this point, the known tipster Sudhanshu has it the phone could be priced around €400 for the base model.

Some details about realme GT 5G, as per source 👇 •Will debut in Europe in this month.

•Will be available in Blue (Glass) and Yellow (Vegan Leather) color options.

•Storage options & Prices (may vary by +/- €20)

-8GB+128GB: €400

-12GB+256GB: €450 pic.twitter.com/kOjdbaRhlW — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) June 1, 2021

As a refresher, the Realme GT is an affordable Snapdragon 888-powered flagship. It packs a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB/12GB RAM, triple rear cameras headlined by a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary shooter, a 4,500mAh battery with 65 SuperDart fast charging support, stainless steel VC cooling system, an in-display fingerprint scanner from Goodix. The phone runs Android 11 out of the box, and the company has also promised to release an Android 12 beta soon.

Realme GT: Specifications