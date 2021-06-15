Realme brings its Snapdragon 888 flagship to Europe at a ridiculously low price
The Realme GT, Realme’s Snapdragon 888 flagship, is finally launching outside of China. The first international market it’s coming to is Europe, where it’s landing at a ridiculously low (introductory) price. The Realme GT packs a 120Hz AMOLED display, 65W Super Dart fast charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as its stand-out features. It’s possibly the cheapest flagship smartphone to be released so far this year, and it certainly doesn’t skimp out in terms of specifications.
Realme confirmed to us at the start of this month that the Realme GT was going to launch in Europe very soon. Now it’s here, and not only does it pack all of the same killer hardware features that were found on the Chinese spec sheet, but it also comes in at a starting price of €369 on AliExpress for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant.
Realme GT: Specifications
|Specification
|Realme GT
|Dimensions and Weight
|Display
|SoC
|RAM and Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Rear Camera
|Front Camera
|16MP, f/2.5
|Ports
|Audio
|Security
|Connectivity
|Software
The Realme GT is available in Europe in all of the same variants that are available in China, meaning that you can pick up the dual-tone vegan leather version (dubbed “Racing Yellow”) with up to 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. It is also available in “Dashing Silver” and “Dashing Blue”. It has a triple camera array, under-screen fingerprint sensor, NFC, 5G support, and dual speakers, too.
The best part of the package is the price. On Amazon Prime Day (which starts on the 21st of June and ends on the 22nd of June), you’ll be able to get the Realme GT with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage at an early-bird price of only €499. The starting price of €369 from AliExpress for a flagship smartphone is nothing to scoff at and prices it well below most (if not all) of the competition so far this year. It’s the company’s official AliExpress distribution channel, so you don’t need to worry about getting it from an unofficial seller.
The Realme GT also has an official Android 12 beta, making this a potentially enticing option for developers looking to get their hands on a device with Android 12 on the cheap.