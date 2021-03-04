Realme GT with Snapdragon 888, a 120Hz AMOLED display and stainless steel VC cooling system launched in China

After giving us an early glimpse of its flagship at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2021 last month, Realme today officially unveiled the Realme GT 5G in China. Realme is positioning the phone as an affordable flagship offering that will go head to head against the likes of OnePlus and Xiaomi in the coming months.

Realme GT: Specifications

Specification Realme GT Dimensions and Weight Leather edition: 158.5mm x 73.3mm x 9.1mm 186.5g

Glass model: 158.5mm x 73.3mm x 8.4mm 186g

Display 6.43″ Super AMOLED

2400 x 1080 (Full HD+)

120Hz refresh rate

98% NTSC

100% P3

Hole-punch SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 660 RAM and Storage 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 4,500mAh

65W Super Dart fast charging Rear Camera Primary: 64MP, f/1.8, Sony IMX682

64MP, f/1.8, Sony IMX682 Secondary: 8MP, f/2.3, ultra-wide

8MP, f/2.3, ultra-wide Tertiary: 2MP, f/2.4, macro Front Camera 16MP, f/2.5 Ports USB Type-C port

No headphone jack (3.5mm adapter included in the box) Connectivity 5G NR

NFC

Bluetooth 5.2

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)

2×2 MIMI antenna

Dual SIM Other features In-display fingerprint scanner

Dual speakers

Hi-Res certified

Dolby Panorama

Dolby Atmos Software Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0

The Realme GT comes in two designs: a dual-tone leather variant that’s inspired by GT sports cars and a standard glass variant. On the front, the device flaunts a 6.43-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, 98% NTSC color gamut coverage, and 100% P3 wide color gamut coverage. Underneath, the phone is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 888 chipset, backed by up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage.

The Realme GT also comes equipped with a stainless steel VC cooling system that’s supposed to offer better heat dissipation than the existing vapor cooling solutions. Interestingly, the phone comes with a game cast feature that will allow you to stream games to your PC or laptop and will even let you use a mouse and keyboard as input options. It works on Wi-FI as well as the wired mode and can stream games at up to 1080p resolution at 60fps.

On the imaging side, there’s a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. A 16MP shooter is placed on the front inside a hole-punch for selfie needs.

There’s a 4,500mAh battery inside that charges via a 65W Smart Dart charger. There’s no wireless charging support here, but you do get reverse wired charging.

Other highlights of the Realme GT include dual speakers with Dolby Amos and Dolby Panorama effects, an in-display fingerprints scanner from Goodix, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi with 2×2 MIMO antenna, and Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

Realme GT: Pricing & Availability

The Realme GT is priced at CNY 2799 (~$432) for the base 8GB + 128GB model and CNY 3299 (~$510) for the top 12GB + 256GB variant. Color options include White, Blue, and a special dual-tone leather variant. The phone will go on sale in China starting March 10 with no word yet on international availability.