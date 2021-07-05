Realme GT Master Edition leak reveals its design, specifications, and price

The Realme GT debuted in China earlier this year in March, offering flagship hardware at an affordable price. The device made its way to Europe early last month at a starting price of €449, making it one of the cheapest flagships available in the market. Realme is now gearing up to launch the Realme GT Master Edition, which features a slightly updated design and a mid-range SoC.

Renowned leaker OnLeaks has shared high-resolution renders (via 91mobiles) of the upcoming Realme GT Master Edition, along with details about its specifications and pricing. The renders reveal that the Realme GT Master Edition would look mostly the same as the flagship Realme GT but with more subtle back panel finishes. The phone is reportedly designed in collaboration with Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukusawa, and it looks a lot better than the tacky designs that Realme has been putting out of late.

The Realme GT Master Edition is a bit of a downgrade compared to the original GT as far as the specifications are concerned. The report suggests that the device will come with a mid-range Snapdragon 778 chip instead of the flagship Snapdragon 888, a 6.43-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. On the camera front, it will pack a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 32MP selfie shooter. A smaller 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging support will round off the package.

The Realme GT Master Edition will reportedly launch with Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out of the box. It will retail for around €399 for the base 8GB/256GB configuration, while the 12GB/256GB variant will go for €449. At the moment, Realme hasn’t revealed any official information about the device or its launch date. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more.