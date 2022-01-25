You can now unlock the bootloader of your Realme GT Neo 2

In October last year, Realme launched the Realme GT Neo 2 in the Indian market. The affordable flagship packed Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chip, a 6.62-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. The device also featured an impressive 64MP quad-camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Even with such hardware, the Realme GT Neo 2 launched at a starting price of just ₹31,999, making it a great buy in the affordable flagship space.

On the software front, the Realme GT Neo 2 launched with Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out of the box. But Realme recently released an early access build of Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 to some users and we expect the company to push a stable release soon. However, if you’re not a fan of Realme UI or you just don’t want to wait for the stable release, you can install an Android 12-based custom ROM on your device. But, in order to do so, you need to first unlock its bootloader. Thankfully, Realme is now finally allowing users to unlock the Realme GT Neo 2’s bootloader.

According to a recent post from XDA Senior Member Email44841, Realme has started allowing bootloader unlocking on the Realme GT Neo 2 (model number RMX3370). Initially, unlocking the bootloader was limited to the Chinese variants, but now the European and Indian variants are also supported. To unlock the bootloader of your Realme GT Neo 2, you’ll have to install the Deep Testing app.

You can use this app to apply for deep testing and, once you get approval from Realme, you can tap on Start Deep testing to reboot to Fastboot mode. You can then use the fastboot flashing unlock command to unlock the bootloader. Note that unlocking the bootloader will completely wipe your device and you may lose all your data, so it would be best for you to take a backup before unlocking.

Realme GT Neo 2 bootloader unlock

For detailed instructions and download links for the Deep Testing app, head over to the original XDA forums thread by following the link above.