Realme GT Neo 2 gets early access build of Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12

Realme has started rolling out early access builds of Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 to its devices. Late last week, the company released builds for the Realme X7 Max 5G and the Realme GT, giving users the opportunity to experience Android 12 ahead of the stable release. The company has now kicked off a similar early access program for the Realme GT Neo 2.

According to a recent post on the Realme community forums, the Realme UI 3.0 early access program for the Realme GT Neo 2 is now live. If you’re interested in trying out Realme UI 3.0 on your phone, you can enroll in the beta program by following these steps:

Make sure your device is running the RMX3370_11.A.05 stable release

stable release Head over to the Software Update section in the device settings

Click on the gear icon in the top-right corner

Tap on Trial version and fill in your details

Hit the Apply Now button

Realme will then review your application and, once it gets approved, you should receive the Realme UI 3.0 early access build on your device via an OTA update. To prevent any data loss, make sure you take a backup before installing the update on your device. Also, note that the early access release may have an “unpredictable impact on your phone and effect on daily use,” so we wouldn’t recommend installing it on your daily driver.

Realme GT Neo 2 XDA Forums

If you encounter any bugs, make sure you share your feedback by filling up this feedback form. For more information about Realme UI 3.0, check out our hands-on preview of the software update. It offers an overview of all the new features included in the update, like the updated 3D icons, new dark mode options, Floating Window 2.0, AOD improvements, Private Picture Share, and more.