Realme’s first 150W fast-charging phone lands in India
April 29, 2022 4:08am Comment

Realme’s first 150W fast-charging phone lands in India

At a launch event in India today, Realme finally lifted the covers off its first 150W fast-charging smartphone — the Realme GT Neo 3. Realme’s latest affordable flagship packs MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 5G chipset and it comes in two variants featuring different battery capacities and fast-charging capabilities. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Realme GT Neo 3.

Realme GT Neo 3: Specifications

Specification Realme GT Neo 3
Dimensions & Weight
  • 163.3 x 75.6 x 8.2mm
  • 188g
Display
  • 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • 100% DCI-P3 coverage
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 5
SoC
  • MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G
    • Mali-G610 MC6 GPU
RAM & Storage
  • 6GB/8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage
Battery & Charging
  • 4,500mAh with 150W fast charging support
  • 5,000mAh with 80W fast charging support
Security In-display fingerprint scanner
Rear Camera(s)
  • Primary: 50MP Sony IMX766, f/1.88, OIS
  • Ultra-wide: 8MP, f/2.25, 119.7° FOV
  • Macro: 2MP, f/2.4
Front Camera(s) 16MP, f/2.45
Port(s) USB Type-C
Audio
  • Dual speakers
  • Dolby Atmos certification
  • Hi-Res Audio certification
Connectivity
  • Dual SIM 5G+5G
  • 4G LTE
  • NFC*
  • Wi-Fi
  • Bluetooth
  • GPS/AGPS, Beidou, Glonass, QZSS, Galileo
Software Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12
Colors
  • Asphalt Black
  • Sprint White
  • Nitro Blue
XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Realme GT Neo 3’s insane 150W fast-charging support sets it apart from other affordable flagships on the market. It’s among the first production devices to feature such blazing fast charging capabilities, which can get the 4,500mAh battery from 0-50% in about 5 minutes. Even the 80W variant is pretty capable in that regard, and you can get it from 0-100% in around 32 minutes with the included charger.

As mentioned earlier, the Realme GT Neo 3 doesn’t feature a Qualcomm chipset like its predecessor. Instead, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone features a larger 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz and has a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The display is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 and it even includes an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Realme GT Neo 3 also packs respectable hardware in the camera department. It features a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 119.7° FOV, and a 2MP macro camera. Over on the front, it has a single 16MP selfie shooter. Other noteworthy features include an X-axis vibration motor, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio certification, and a massive vapor chamber cooling system.

Pricing & Availability

Both variants of the Realme GT Neo 3 come in three colorways Asphalt Black, Nitro Blue, and Sprint White. The variants are priced as follows:

  • Realme GT Neo 3 (80W)
    • 8GB+128GB: ₹36,999
    • 8GB+256GB: ₹38,999
    • Up to ₹7000 off on the first sale (on select credit cards)
  • Realme GT Neo 3 (150W)
    • 12GB+256GB: ₹42,999
    • Up to ₹7000 off on the first sale (on select credit cards)

The device will go on sale in India through Realme’s website, Flipkart, and select offline retailers starting May 4.

Along with the GT Neo 3, Realme has also launched the Realme Pad Mini and Realme Buds Q2s in the Indian market.

Tags IndiaRealmeRealme GT Neo 3

About author

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra

A Literature and Linguistics graduate with a keen interest in everything Android. When not writing about tech, Pranob spends most of his time either playing League of Legends or lurking on Reddit.

Load Comments