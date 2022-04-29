Realme’s first 150W fast-charging phone lands in India
At a launch event in India today, Realme finally lifted the covers off its first 150W fast-charging smartphone — the Realme GT Neo 3. Realme’s latest affordable flagship packs MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 5G chipset and it comes in two variants featuring different battery capacities and fast-charging capabilities. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Realme GT Neo 3.
Realme GT Neo 3: Specifications
|Specification
|Realme GT Neo 3
|Dimensions & Weight
|
|Display
|
|SoC
|
|RAM & Storage
|
|Battery & Charging
|
|Security
|In-display fingerprint scanner
|Rear Camera(s)
|
|Front Camera(s)
|16MP, f/2.45
|Port(s)
|USB Type-C
|Audio
|
|Connectivity
|
|Software
|Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12
|Colors
|
Realme GT Neo 3’s insane 150W fast-charging support sets it apart from other affordable flagships on the market. It’s among the first production devices to feature such blazing fast charging capabilities, which can get the 4,500mAh battery from 0-50% in about 5 minutes. Even the 80W variant is pretty capable in that regard, and you can get it from 0-100% in around 32 minutes with the included charger.
As mentioned earlier, the Realme GT Neo 3 doesn’t feature a Qualcomm chipset like its predecessor. Instead, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone features a larger 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz and has a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The display is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 and it even includes an in-display fingerprint scanner.
The Realme GT Neo 3 also packs respectable hardware in the camera department. It features a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 119.7° FOV, and a 2MP macro camera. Over on the front, it has a single 16MP selfie shooter. Other noteworthy features include an X-axis vibration motor, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio certification, and a massive vapor chamber cooling system.
Pricing & Availability
Both variants of the Realme GT Neo 3 come in three colorways Asphalt Black, Nitro Blue, and Sprint White. The variants are priced as follows:
- Realme GT Neo 3 (80W)
- 8GB+128GB: ₹36,999
- 8GB+256GB: ₹38,999
- Up to ₹7000 off on the first sale (on select credit cards)
- Realme GT Neo 3 (150W)
- 12GB+256GB: ₹42,999
- Up to ₹7000 off on the first sale (on select credit cards)
The device will go on sale in India through Realme’s website, Flipkart, and select offline retailers starting May 4.
Along with the GT Neo 3, Realme has also launched the Realme Pad Mini and Realme Buds Q2s in the Indian market.