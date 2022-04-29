Realme’s first 150W fast-charging phone lands in India

At a launch event in India today, Realme finally lifted the covers off its first 150W fast-charging smartphone — the Realme GT Neo 3. Realme’s latest affordable flagship packs MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 5G chipset and it comes in two variants featuring different battery capacities and fast-charging capabilities. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Realme GT Neo 3.

Realme GT Neo 3: Specifications

Specification Realme GT Neo 3 Dimensions & Weight 163.3 x 75.6 x 8.2mm

188g Display 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED

120Hz refresh rate

100% DCI-P3 coverage

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 SoC MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G Mali-G610 MC6 GPU

RAM & Storage 6GB/8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 4,500mAh with 150W fast charging support

5,000mAh with 80W fast charging support Security In-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP Sony IMX766, f/1.88, OIS

Ultra-wide: 8MP, f/2.25, 119.7° FOV

Macro: 2MP, f/2.4 Front Camera(s) 16MP, f/2.45 Port(s) USB Type-C Audio Dual speakers

Dolby Atmos certification

Hi-Res Audio certification Connectivity Dual SIM 5G+5G

4G LTE

NFC*

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

GPS/AGPS, Beidou, Glonass, QZSS, Galileo Software Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 Colors Asphalt Black

Sprint White

Nitro Blue

Realme GT Neo 3’s insane 150W fast-charging support sets it apart from other affordable flagships on the market. It’s among the first production devices to feature such blazing fast charging capabilities, which can get the 4,500mAh battery from 0-50% in about 5 minutes. Even the 80W variant is pretty capable in that regard, and you can get it from 0-100% in around 32 minutes with the included charger.

As mentioned earlier, the Realme GT Neo 3 doesn’t feature a Qualcomm chipset like its predecessor. Instead, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone features a larger 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz and has a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The display is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 and it even includes an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Realme GT Neo 3 also packs respectable hardware in the camera department. It features a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 119.7° FOV, and a 2MP macro camera. Over on the front, it has a single 16MP selfie shooter. Other noteworthy features include an X-axis vibration motor, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio certification, and a massive vapor chamber cooling system.

Pricing & Availability

Both variants of the Realme GT Neo 3 come in three colorways Asphalt Black, Nitro Blue, and Sprint White. The variants are priced as follows:

Realme GT Neo 3 (80W) 8GB+128GB: ₹36,999 8GB+256GB: ₹38,999 Up to ₹7000 off on the first sale (on select credit cards)

Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) 12GB+256GB: ₹42,999 Up to ₹7000 off on the first sale (on select credit cards)



The device will go on sale in India through Realme’s website, Flipkart, and select offline retailers starting May 4.

Along with the GT Neo 3, Realme has also launched the Realme Pad Mini and Realme Buds Q2s in the Indian market.