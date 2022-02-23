Realme GT Neo 3 leaks reveal three cameras and 6.7-inch AMOLED screen

The Realme GT Neo series is one of many budget flagships produced by Realme, and the second generation only arrived a few months ago in India. It seems another model might be on the way, as renders for the Realme GT Neo 3 have now been released.

Steve Hemmerstoffer (also known as OnLeaks), a notable tech leaker with a solid track record, has released a render of the Realme GT Neo 3. We only get a look at the back of the phone, and Hemmerstoffer didn’t confirm any technical specifications, so we don’t have much to go on. The design is fairly subtle, but there might be other color options besides black — the Realme GT Neo 2 was sold in several eye-popping colors, and that might be the case again for the Neo 3.

Meanwhile, the phone just passed through China’s TENNA certification process, so we have a few hardware details — for the Chinese version, at least. Two different models were certified, both measuring 163.3 × 75.6 × 8.2 mm and weighing 188 grams. They also have a 6.7-inch 2412×1080 AMOLED screen, an unspecified 8-core 2.85GHz chipset, 128/256/512GB internal storage, and 5G support.

Last year’s Relame GT Neo 2 had a 6.62-inch AMOLED screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, 8-12GB RAM, 128-256GB internal storage, 65W wired charging, three rear cameras (64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro), a 16MP front-facing camera, 5G support, Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It was priced at ₹31,999 at launch in India (around $425 at the time) for the base 8GB RAM/128GB storage model, while the more expensive 12GB RAM/256GB storage version was ₹35,999 (roughly $479 at the time).

The Realme GT Neo 2 was reasonably popular at release, though some buyers and reviews criticized the lack of camera improvements over previous models and the lack of a headphone port. It’s not clear right now when we can expect an official announcement for the Neo 3.

Source: Zollege, GSMArena