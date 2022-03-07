Realme might offer the upcoming Realme GT Neo 3 with an 80W charging brick

Realme recently showcased its new 150W wired fast charging tech at MWC in Barcelona. Following the demonstration, the company confirmed that the new tech would debut with the upcoming Realme GT Neo 3 later this year. Although Realme didn’t reveal any further details about the device at the event, previous leaks suggest that it will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, an unspecified octa-core 2.85GHz chipset, up to 512GB storage, and 5G support. Now, we have access to a couple of more details about the device thanks to XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd.

As spotted in the TENAA listings previously, Realme is prepping two variants of the Realme GT Neo 3 with the model numbers RMX3560 and RMX3562. According to mlgmxyysd, the Realme GT Neo 3 with the model number RMX3562 will feature the MediaTek MT6895 SoC. This falls in line with Realme’s announcement after the recent MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series launch, where it confirmed that the device will feature the new Dimensity 8100 SoC. We’ve also learned that the device will run Realme UI 3.0 based on ColorOS 12.1 (Android 12) out of the box with the kernel version 5.10.66.

In addition, the new leak reveals that the Realme GT Neo 3 will feature a USB 2.0 Type-C port and ship with either an 80W or a 150W charger in the box. At the moment, we’re not sure why Realme might ship the phone with an 80W charging brick when the company has already confirmed that it will offer 150W fast charging support. The most likely explanation is that Realme could offer a cheaper SKU with the 80W charger for those who would rather save some money than get the faster charging brick.

While the new leak doesn’t shed light on much else about the Realme GT Neo 3, leaked renders of the phone spotted last month suggest that it will feature a triple camera setup on the back housed in a rectangular camera island. The renders have also confirmed that the device will feature a plain back with rounded edges and Realme branding in the bottom left corner.

For now, these are all the details we have about the upcoming Realme GT Neo 3. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more about the device.

Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd for the tip!

Featured image: Leaked render of the Realme GT Neo 3 via OnLeaks