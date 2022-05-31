Here are all the new wallpapers from the Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition

Last week, Realme launched a special-edition variant of the Realme GT Neo 3 featuring a revamped design based on the iconic Naruto franchise. Along with the revamped design, the Realme GT Neo 3 comes with a couple of cool Naruto-themed accessories and a host of software customizations. As Ben noted in our unboxing of the device, the device includes a themed UI, Naruto wallpapers, a new icon pack, and a unique charging animation. We’ve extracted all of these Naruto-themed software customizations from the device’s firmware, and you can now download them from the links provided below to apply them to your device.

Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Wallpapers

The Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition packs three unique wallpapers that pay tribute to the iconic anime franchise. In addition, the collection includes a slightly cropped and dimmed version of one of the wallpapers. Check them out in the gallery below.

Note that the wallpapers shown in the gallery above are compressed versions of the original high-resolution files. You can download the full-resolution files from the link provided below. The wallpapers measure 2400 x 1080 pixels, and they should look great on all devices with an FHD+ display.

Download Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Wallpapers

Other software customizations

As mentioned earlier, the Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition also features a custom Naruto-based theme, an icon pack, and a new charging animation. While there’s no simple non-root method to apply these on your device, modders on our forums should be able to port them for other devices. If you, or someone you know, are familiar with the process, you can download the files from the link provided below and share the mods over on our forums.

Download Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition theme, icon pack, and charging animation

We’ll update this post with download links to the mods as soon as they become available.

What do you think of the new Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition wallpapers and UI customizations? Let us know in the comments section below.