Realme GT Neo 3 to launch in China this month, global launch to follow in Q2 2022

Realme’s GT Neo series is known for offering flagship-level hardware at an affordable price tag. Last year’s Realme GT Neo 2 packed a 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 870 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Now the Chinese company is gearing up to launch the Realme GT Neo 3, which will offer even more impressive hardware, including 150W SuperVOOC fast charging tech.

In a Weibo post earlier today, Realme China Vice President Xu Qi Chase confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 3 would be launching later this month. However, the company didn’t reveal an exact launch date. As we saw with the last year’s model, the new phone will be launching first in its home country China. The global launch will follow in the second half of 2022, as previously confirmed by Realme India VP Madhav Sheth.

The company has also shared a teaser on Weibo that gives us a glimpse of the phone’s design. The teaser, which showcases the back of the phone with a rectangular camera module, matches what we saw in leaked renders last month. The leaked renders also revealed that the phone would sport a plain back with rounded edges and Realme branding in the bottom left corner.

According to previous reports, Realme is planning to launch two variants of the Realme GT Neo 3 with the model numbers RMX3560 and RMX3562. The RMX3562 model is expected to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 chipset. Reports also mention that both variants might have different charging speeds: 80W and 150W. The Realme GT Neo 3 will reportedly feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED high refresh rate and come in multiple storage configurations: 128GB/256GB/512GB. We’re told the phone will run Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out of the box.

As mentioned above, Realme has yet to set an exact launch date in stone. We’ll let you know when the company shares more details about the official launch.

Source: Weibo