Realme GT Neo 3T unveiled with Snapdragon 870 SoC and 80W fast charging

Realme has added a new model to its GT lineup, dubbed the Realme GT Neo 3T. It’s quite similar to the Realme GT Neo 3 that we recently reviewed but swaps the MediaTek chipset for a Qualcomm one and comes with a different primary camera.

Realme GT Neo 3T: Specifications

Specification Realme GT Neo 3T Dimensions and Weight NA Display 6.62-inch AMOLED

FHD+

120Hz refresh rate

HDR10+ support

1300 nits peak brightness SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 1x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 3.2GHz 3x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 2.4GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 650 GPU RAM and Storage 8GB RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 flash storage Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

80W fast charging Rear Camera Primary: 64MP Quad Pixel f/1.79

Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide

Tertiary: 2MP macro Front Camera 16MP f/2.0 Ports USB Type-C port Connectivity 5G NR

Bluetooth 5

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Security In-display fingerprint scanner Software Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12

The Realme GT Neo 3T sports a slightly different design than the regular GT Neo 3, featuring a rectangular camera module similar to that of the OnePlus 9 series. The back of the phone has a racing-flag pattern, drawing parallels between the phone’s fast performance and the race track. Under the hood, the Realme GT Neo 3T is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, an important distinction that sets the phone apart from the Dimensity 8100-powered Realme GT Neo 3.

Another distinction between the two is the primary camera; the Realme GT Neo 3T comes with a 64MP primary shooter, whereas the GT Neo 3 has a 50MP camera. Auxilary cameras remain the same, so you get an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro lens.

The Realme GT Neo 3T features a 6.62-inch AMOLED display on the front with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1300 nits peak brightness. Just like the base Realme GT Neo 3, it draws power from a large 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast wired charging.

Pricing & Availability

The Realme GT Neo 3T will be available in Europe at €469 for the base model (8GB/128GB) and €509 for the top model (8GB/256GB). Color options include Dash Yellow, Drifting White, and Shade Black. It’s unclear if the phone will make its way to other markets including India at a later date.