Realme GT Neo offers a serious hardware punch at an affordable price

After launching the Realme GT earlier this month, Realme is back again with a new, cheaper model in the lineup. The company has just launched the Realme GT Neo in China. The latest entrant in the company’s GT series offers powerful hardware and unique design at an affordable price point.

Realme GT Neo: Specifications

Specification Realme GT Neo Dimensions and Weight 158.5mm x 73.33mm x 8.4mm

179g Display 6.43-inch Super AMOLED

2400 x 1080 (Full HD+)

120Hz screen refresh rate

360Hz touch sampling rate

100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage SoC MediaTek Dimensity 1200: Octa-core (Up to 2.0GHz) 6nm

ARM G77 MC9 GPU RAM and Storage RAM: 6GB/8GB/12GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB Battery & Charging 4,500 mAh battery

50W fast charging (a 65W charger comes inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 64MP Quad Pixel f/1.79

Secondary: 8MP f/2.3 ultra-wide angle

Tertiary: 2MP f/2.4 macro Front Camera 16MP f/2.5 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 5G

NFC

Bluetooth 5.1

Wi-Fi 6

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)

Dual-band GPS Others In-display fingerprint scanner

Dual speakers

Dolby Panorama sound effects

Hi-Res Audio certification Software Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme GT Neo sports a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by MediaTek’s top-tier Dimensity 1200 SoC, paired with either 6GB / 8GB / 12GB RAM and 64GB/128GB UFS 3.1 flash storage. In the camera department, we have a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP macro lens, and a 16MP front camera.

The 4,500mAh battery of the Realme GT Neo is the same as its Snapdragon 888-powered sibling with support for 50W fast charging (although the company ships a 65W charger inside the box).

Similar to the standard Realme GT, the Neo model also aims to offer a superior gaming performance and comes with stainless steel and copper sheets to keep the thermals in check.

The rest of the highlights include 5G support, NFC, WiFi 6, stereo speakers, dual-band GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual SIM support, and Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

Pricing & Availability

The Realme GT Neo will go on sale in China starting April 7 at a starting price of CNY 1,799 (~$274) for the base model. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB models are priced CNY 1,899 (~$290) and CNY 2,399 (~$366), respectively. There’s no official word on when, if ever, the phone will make its way to global markets.