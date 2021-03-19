Realme GT Neo with Dimensity 1200 SoC to be announced March 31

Realme has announced that it will launch the GT Neo on March 31. The company previously teased the device not long after taking the wraps off the Realme GT 5G, which was announced at the beginning of this month.

The Realme GT Neo has been confirmed to launch with the Dimensity 1200, which was unveiled by MediaTek in January. The Dimensity 1200 is fabricated on TSMC’s 6nm process and features an integrated 5G modem, which supports 5G NSA and SA modes, 5G carrier aggregation across FDD and TDD, and more. The chip also features an octa-core SoC with a prime Cortex-A78 clocked up to 3GHz, and the other three performance cores are Cortex-A78 cores clocked up to 2.6GHz.

Realme said the GT Neo will be the first in a lineup of devices launching under its “dual platform + dual flagship” strategy in 2021. “Realme GT Neo will take over the challenging spirit of the high performance flagship, bringing young consumers a leap-forward performance experience again,” Realme said.

Recently, a device thought to be the GT Neo was spotted on TENAA. Some of the specs revealed by the filing included a 6.55-inch curved display, Android 11, and a 4,400mAh dual-cell battery. The device appears to feature a triple-camera setup, but the specs of that setup still remain unknown.

The device will be targeted at consumers in China, where it will be announced at 2:30 p.m. local time. The Realme GT was a high-end flagship equipped with a 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 888 processor, and stainless steel VC cooling system. The GT Neo isn’t going to be as premium, which means it will likely be offered at a more affordable price.

We’ll bring you all the important details when the Realme GT Neo is announced on March 31. Until then, you can familiarize yourself with its bigger brother, the Realme GT.