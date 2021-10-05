Realme GT Neo2 could launch in Europe with Android 12 preinstalled

OPPO, OnePlus, and Realme announced their Android 12 rollout plans shortly after Google officially announced the software release yesterday. While OPPO and OnePlus also rolled out the first ColorOS 12 and OxygenOS 12 betas to the Find X3 Pro and OnePlus 9 series, Realme only said it would release Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 to its GT series soon. Realme is yet to share a definite timeline, but a new report suggests that it could soon launch the Realme GT Neo2 in Europe with Android 12 preinstalled.

For the unaware, Realme launched the Realme GT Neo2 in China late last month. However, the Chinese variant came with Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out of the box. But leaked live images of the international variant procured by GSMArena show the device running Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. This leads us to believe that Realme could launch the device in Europe and possibly India with Android 12 preinstalled.

(Image: GSMArena)

The About phone section of the Realme GT Neo2’s (model number RMX3370) settings shown in the attached image clearly states that it’s running Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. The photos also give us a look at the updated UI, including the homescreen, location permission pop-up, media output selector, and quick settings, which align with the changes introduced in Android 12. The update also appears to include new icons, wallpapers, and layouts.

(Images: GSMArena)

While Realme it yet to share official info about the changes coming in Realme UI 3.0, these images give us an idea of what to expect. The Android 12 release might also include some of the new features that OPPO introduced in ColorOS 12. We expect Realme to announce a release timeline for the update, along with a detailed overview of the new features, in the coming weeks. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we receive more information.

What are your initial impressions of Realme UI 3.0? Are you looking forward to the update? Let us know in the comments section below.