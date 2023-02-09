Although having a smartphone that can last all day is important, being able to charge up in the shortest time possible it perhaps sometimes even more critical, especially if you're under some kind of time constraint. That's where fast charging for our favorite smartphones comes into play, giving you the juice you need at the fastest rate possible. While we've seen some impressive charging speeds from the likes of OnePlus with its SuperVOOC chargers, it looks Realme is looking to take the crown by introducing its new GT Neo5 smartphone featuring astounding 240W charging speeds.

If you need an idea of just how quick this is, Realme has some numbers for you, stating that the GT Neo5 4,600mAh battery can charge from zero to 20 percent in around 80 seconds, and can reach 50 percent charge in roughly four minutes, and finally it will hit 100 percent in a littler over nine minutes. For the most part, this is quite impressive, especially considering that Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is the company's flagship at the moment, only offers a max charging speed of just 45W. Of course, while impressive, charging speed isn't only thing that the GT Neo5 has to offer.

The handset also features a 6.7-inch 144Hz AMOLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Furthermore, it packs up to 1TB of internal storage that is paired with 16GB RAM. You get a triple camera setup on the rear, with a 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro. On the rear you also get RGB lighting, that can be customized. For the most part, this is a pretty good smartphone when you look at all its specifications, and its base price starts at just 3,199 CNY or around $470.

Unfortunately, this handset will most likely never makes its way to other parts of the world like the United States and Europe, but it's nice to be able to see new technology, and we can always hope that it'll arrive on upcoming devices from other companies.

