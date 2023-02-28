Realme has revealed its upcoming smartphone with extremely attractive charging speeds and efficiency.

According to a Realme press release, the new GT3 smartphone will deliver consumers an extremely swift 240W SuperVOOC charging capability. The company has continued to increase the charging strength of its device with the Realme X7 Pro having 65W charging and the GT Neo3 featuring 150W charging. The device is also paving the way with battery efficiency. Realme states that the GT3 on a 10-second charge can gain 3% battery which will enable it to withstand one hour of 4G and 5G calls. On a 30-second charge, the GT3 can gain a 6% charge and can handle 4G and 5G calls for a little over two hours on its 4,600mAh battery.

With the 240W charging architecture, the Realme GT3 features a 98% battery efficiency. Its charging chipsets have been slotted in a way to reduce the temperature inside the phone when charging. The device also comes with a 12A USB-C cable with a 20% increased efficiency, meaning more paths have been opened within the provided cable to carry more power into the phone. The 240W fast charging feature has also worked to improve the overall lifespan and longevity of the battery. Realme informs that users can expect around 1600 charge cycles before the battery's original capacity drops to 80%.

The AI smart charging technology within the phone works to understand your charging habits to better benefit the device. The AI will also observe its surroundings to determine the best way of charging up your device. When charging in a public space, the device may attempt to rapidly fast charge. However, when it comes to charging overnight, the Realme GT3 will charge and hold at 80% before finishing up its full 100% charge before you wake. The Chinese OEM has also added the industry's highest standard for monitoring the temperature the phone is in. If the weather is too cold, as it charges, the GT3 will wake the CPU and preheat the device to rapidly charge the battery without damaging it due to the low-temperature status of the outside world.

The Realme GT3 features a 6.7-inch OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. On its back, the smartphone offers a Sony IMX890 50MP main shooter assisted by the HyperShot 2.0 architecture which boosts image quality and enhanced anti-shake functionality. There is also a 2MP microscope lens and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens in the array, as well. On the front, users will be met with a 16MP selfie camera.

Strengthening the device will be a Snapdragon 8+ 5G mobile platform. Users will also find the new smartphone running Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 right out of the box. The device can also contain up to 16GB of RAM for running large games and for recording 4K videos with a lesser toll on your battery life and keeping it fast throughout it all.

The back of the Realme GT3 might be quite an attractive point as the Chinese producer outfitted the phone with a Pulse Interface design. This new design allows the phone to standout as a bold, transparent RGB lighting pulse outlines a small portion of its back. The Pulse Interface delivers critical information to the user without them needing to check their phone's screen directly. By default, if the GT3 is sitting at 20% (low battery), it will display a breathing red light effect. When the battery is between 21% and 100%, it will display a breathing purple light. And if the device is fully charged, the Pulse Interface will remain a solid purple color.

The RGB lighting can be further customized, letting you choose between 25 colors for additional color-coded quick-glance information. Certain actions such as an incoming calls, notifications, and timers for photos can be assigned a color and will flash or remain solid depending on what is happening.

When the Realme GT3 launches, consumers can find it in Pulse White and Booster Black color options.