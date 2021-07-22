Realme launches the GT Master Edition series with Naoto Fukusawa designs

Earlier this month, we learned that Realme was working on a Master Edition variant of the Realme GT with a unique design. Now the company has officially unveiled the phone in China alongside another model dubbed the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition.

Both phones are designed in collaboration with Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukusawa and feature a suitcase-like back made out of 3D vegan leather. Although the Realme GT Master Edition and Master Explorer Edition are off-shoots of the Realme GT 5G that launched in March, they aren’t exactly identical. They differ from each other in terms of the chipset, the primary camera, and the display size.

Let’s start with the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition. It features a slightly bigger 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz display refresh rate and packs the Snapdragon 870 on the inside. This is a step down from the regular Realme GT which came with the top-tier Snapdragon 888. It also has different primary and ultra-wide cameras, with the new phone packing a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor instead of a 64MP shooter and a 16MP ultra-wide cam in place of an 8MP sensor. The rest of the package is more or less similar, though. You still get a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and an under-display scanner.

Meanwhile, the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, which is identical to the regular Realme GT but swaps the Snapdragon 888 SoC for a Snapdragon 778 chip. On the back, the Master Explorer Edition has a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide cam, and a 2MP macro lens. This is, again, identical to the regular model. But over on the front, the selfie camera has been upgraded to a 32MP shooter from 8MP. The phone also has a slightly smaller 4,300mAh battery which charges via a 65W fast charger.

The Realme GT Master series will go on sale in China from July 30. The Master Edition starts at CNY 2,399 (~$370) for the 8GB/128GB variant while the 12GB/256GB model is priced at CNY 2,599 (~$400). The Master Explorer Edition, on the other hand, starts at CNY 2,799 (~$432) for the base model and goes up to CNY 3,099 (~$478) for the top variant packing 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Realme says both phones will launch globally at a later date.