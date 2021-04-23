Realme is reportedly launching a new flagship phone in India soon

While we’ve seen a couple of Realme flagship phones before, the brand’s strength is in mid-range phones, as those are the ones that usually sell the best and are overall more popular. The recently launched Realme 8 series is a good example of this. But that doesn’t mean Realme doesn’t like releasing a phone with flagship specifications and higher pricing every once in a while. The Realme X2 Pro came as Realme’s strongest offering in 2019 in terms of specifications. Now, Realme might be planning to release yet another phone in the Realme X series, and it could see the light as the Realme X7 Max.

In case you missed it, Realme recently released a couple of high-end devices in China: the GT 5G and the GT Neo. The former is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC based on a 5nm process as most other flagships in 2021, while the latter is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 based on a 6nm process. Madhav Sheth said that they were bringing “India’s first MediaTek Dimensity 1200” to the market. Put that together with vague rumors about an “X7 Max” currently making the rounds, fill the blanks, and you’ll probably get to the same conclusion TechRadar did: the Realme X7 Max will be pretty much a rebrand of what launched as the Realme GT Neo in China.

We have one more surprise for our fans! Activate your Max 5G speed with India’s 1st MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Processor. Stay tuned! #Indias1stDimensity1200 pic.twitter.com/h9htcNDr0E — Madhav108MP (@MadhavSheth1) April 22, 2021

Of course, we could be wrong about the branding, as there might be the chance the phone gets branded something entirely different. What we’re not wrong in, however, is in the GT Neo’s launch in India, as the GT Pro is the company’s only phone to use this SoC to date. The phone also comes with a 64MP camera, a 120Hz display, up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, 50W fast charging, and a 4,500 mAh battery, and the CPU’s performance is roughly in line with the Snapdragon 865/870, so users looking forward to this phone’s launch have plenty to be excited about.