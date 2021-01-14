Realme Link app confirms the Realme Watch 2 and 2 Pro

After launching the Realme Watch S and Watch S Pro (review) late last year, Realme is now gearing up to launch the second-gen versions of the original Realme Watch. Evidence pointing towards the successors was recently spotted in a teardown of the Realme Link app, which has revealed the marketing name for the upcoming products — Realme Watch 2 and Realme Watch 2 Pro.

The new strings were first spotted by Twitter user @the_tech_guy, who shared the following screenshot:

As you can see, the strings clearly mention the names of the two upcoming smartwatches. However, they reveal no further information about the Realme Watch 2 or the Watch 2 Pro. If the upcoming smartwatches are direct successors of the first-gen Realme Watch, we expect them to be souped-up fitness trackers with large displays and cheap price tags. They might feature a refreshed design and some minor hardware upgrades, and the new “Pro” variant could be a slightly more premium version with an AMOLED display instead of an LCD panel. But we can’t be sure of any of these changes at the moment.

For the unaware, the original Realme Watch featured a 1.4-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 320 x 320 pixels and a max brightness of 380 nits. It included support for a wide range of fitness tracking features, like continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, 14 sports modes, activity tracking, and more. The budget-friendly smartwatch also offered a bunch of additional features like notification previews, camera shutter control, a bunch of custom watch faces, and music playback controls. The watch was launched for ₹3,999 in the Indian market, and the upcoming Realme Watch 2 and Watch 2 Pro may be priced similarly.

We expect to learn more about the upcoming Realme Watch 2 and Watch 2 Pro in the coming weeks. We’ll update this post as soon as more information pops up.

Featured image: Realme Watch