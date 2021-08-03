Realme takes on Apple’s MagSafe with its MagDart magnetic wireless chargers

Last week we reported that Realme was gearing up to launch a new magnetic wireless charger called MagDart to take on Apple’s MagSafe. In a launch event today, the company officially unveiled a whole range of products that utilize the company’s new MagDart charging technology.

The first is the 50W MagDart charger which Realme says is the fastest magnetic wireless charger for phones out there. The charger has an active cooling fan that prevents excessive heat build-up around your phone and the charger during the charging process. When used with Realme’s 65W SuperDart charger, it claims to fully charge a 4,500mAh battery in under an hour. This falls in line with the recent video we shared showcasing the charger in action.

Next up, there’s a super slim 15W MagDart charger. Measuring just 3.5mm, it’s thinner than Apple’s MagSafe charger. To make the charging pad that thin, Realme put the mainboard to the end of the charging plug and the coil to the end of the charging pad. Realme says that since the mainboard and charging plug are separated, it also reduces heat build-up, allowing the charger to sustain high power for more hours. The 15W MagDart charger can charge a 4,500mAh battery in 90 minutes.

Then there’s a 2-in-1 MagDart Power Bank that comes with a dock. You can attach the battery to the dock to form a vertical stand while charging your phone. Alternatively, you can use the battery on its own to wirelessly charge your phone on the go.

To demonstrate the MagDart technology, Realme also showcased a concept phone called the Realme Flash, which is compatible with all three chargers. There’s also a MagDart compatible case that brings magnetic wireless charging support to the Realme GT. The case connects to the phone’s USB Type-C port and has a MagDart module built in.

Other MagDart compatible accessories that Realme unveiled today include the MagDart Wallet, which holds your credit cards and has a kickstand, and the MagDart Beauty Light, which adds a flip-up ring light for taking selfies. Realme hasn’t yet revealed the pricing and availability of the new MagDart products.