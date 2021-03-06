Realme Narzo 20 starts receiving stable Android 11 update with Realme UI 2.0

After letting select Realme Narzo 20 owners test drive the Android 11 update through an Early Access program in November, Realme is finally rolling out a stable Realme UI 2.0 update to its last year’s budget smartphone.

In a post over at Realme Community, the company has announced it has started rolling out stable Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 to the Realme Narzo 20. The update carries build version RMX2193_11.C.06 and is a substantial upgrade over the Realme UI 1.0 that the phone came running out of the box. In the new update, Realme Narzo 20 owners can look forward to all the standard Android 11 features as well as Realme UI 2.0 specific changes, including Chat Bubbles, Conversation Notifications, improved dark mode, support for third-party icon packs, improvements to default launcher, new photo editing tools, and much more.

The update has started rolling out to Realme Narzo 20 users in India. Realme says it’s pushing the update in batches, so don’t worry if you aren’t seeing any OTA notification on your unit just yet; it might take several days for the update to reach all devices. You can also manually check for the update by heading Settings > Software update.

Since the Realme Narzo 20 is just a rebranded version of the European Realme 7i, the firmware should be compatible with both phones. However, we don’t recommend flashing the firmware across different variants unless you’re an expert user and know what you’re doing. Realme recently opened up a Realme UI 2.0 beta for the Reamle 7i, anyway, so it shouldn’t take too long for your device to receive a stable update.

